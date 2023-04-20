‘Bayanihan for the environment’: Awards celebrate advocates, visionaries

Human rights activist Edmundo Garcia is one of the awardees recognized by the Normandy Chair for Peace.

The Normandy Chair for Peace and Good Stories ceremony is a celebration of visionaries working on conservation, eco-governance, environmental law and education

MANILA, Philippines – Normandy Chair for Peace and Good Stories movement honored Wednesday, April 19, environmental advocates working on environmental law and education, solid waste management, conservation, eco-governance, and road-sharing.

The ceremony held at the Ramon Magsaysay Center in Manila Wednesday was spearheaded by world-renowned environmental lawyer Antonio ‘Tony’ Oposa. Also at the event were Senator Cynthia Villar, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, former chief justice Hilario Davide, among others.

Some of the awardees include human rights activist Edmundo Garcia and former chief justice Reynato Puno. Lifetime legacy awards were given to two former environment secretaries Gina Lopez and Jun Factoran.

The event recognized Gary Dabasol, the man from Leyte who went viral after he planted 10,000 mangroves outside his house. Masungi Georeserve managing trustee Ann Dumaliang graced the event in behalf of her family.

Bobby Chan, the environmental lawyer dubbed as ‘chainsaw man’ for confiscating hundreds of chainsaws from illegal loggers in Palawan, also received the award.

Here is the full list of awardees:

Environmental education

John Boyd Myrna Feliciano Nina Galang Legal Education Board Zenaida Elepaño Galahad Pe Benito

Law of Life and Good Legal Stories

Neric Acosta Edmundo Garcia Adolfo Azcuna Lucenito Tagle Presbitero Velasco Reynato Puno

Solid waste management

Thea Laurel Annie Guerrero Grachelle Guevarra

Road-sharing

Department of Transportation Robert Siy Clink Hagedorn

Eco-governance

Arthur Defensor and Raul Banias Kristin G. Trenas Ace Durano Christopher Baterina Ayala Southvale Village Robert Alvarez

Caregivers of the Land, Air, and Waters of Life

Gerthie Anda Moises Bituc Bobby Chan Gary Dabasol Ben, Ann, Billie Dumaliang Danilo and Peluche Ortiz Yeb Saño



Lifetime Legacy

Gina Lopez Jun Factoran Alfredo Marañon Jr. Met Palaypay

Marine conservation

Ziggy Abella Emok Montebon Hector Teodosio Romy Trono

International environmental law

Department of Foreign Affairs World Youth for Climate Justice Tarini Mehta Nicole Ponce Val Fajardo Paulo Burro Solomon Yeo

Art for the Earth

JunYee

– Rappler.com