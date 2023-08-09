Neophyte lawmaker Erwin Tulfo elected House deputy majority leader

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEOPHYTE LAWMAKER. New congressman Erwin Tulfo speaks to the media on May 31, 2023.

Tulfo joins 18 other lawmakers who have the same title. As a deputy majority leader, he gets to cast a vote in all House committees.

MANILA, Philippines – Neophyte ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo joined the growing list of House deputy majority leaders after being elected to the post on Wednesday, August 9.

Aside from Tulfo, Isabela 2nd District Represresentative Ed Christopher Go, who is on his second term, also got the key congressional post.

The most important perk that comes with the title is the power to cast a vote in all House committees.

Tulfo took his oath in an open House session only on July 31, weeks after the Commission on Elections junked with finality a petition seeking to block his entry to Congress.

So far, he has filed three resolutions calling for investigations into separate issues: the disappearance of a detainee in New Bilibid Prison, the status of the Expanded Solo Parents Act, and the status of Manila Bay reclamation projects.

Before he became a congressman, Tulfo was President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first social welfare secretary, but his appointment was twice bypassed by the Commission on Appointments due to issues concerning his citizenship and his libel conviction.

Tulfo previously said he had renounced his US citizenship in early 2022. As for the libel conviction, he explained it was about a story he had written about alleged government corruption.

There are now 19 deputy majority leaders in the lower chamber, but only the President’s son – Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos – has the “senior” tag attached to the title.

The House on Wednesday also named the following lawmakers as assistant majority leaders:

Ilocos Sur 1st District Representative Ronald Singson

Cavite 7th District Representative Ping Remulla

Cebu 6th District Representative Daphne Lagon

