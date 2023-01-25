Rappler Talk: Erwin Tulfo after his Marcos Cabinet stint

LIVE

Rappler speaks to former DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo about his six-month stint with the Marcos administration in this Rappler Talk episode. Watch it live here on Wednesday, January 25, at 2 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been over a month since former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo exited from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet without explanation. (READ: ‘On leave’ Tulfo skips last Marcos Cabinet meeting of 2022)

Despite being bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA) twice over a libel case and his citizenship, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, January 23 he hoped to keep Tulfo in his administration, although it’s unclear what position he would take.

“Whatever we say… difficulties that he faced with the Committee on Appointments, in the CA, he – at the time that he was running the DSWD, he did a very good job. So, we can’t lose that kind of… that kind of asset,” Marcos said, speaking for the first time on Tulfo’s departure .

Tulfo spent a total of six months leading the social welfare department before he left.

What are Tulfo’s plans now that he’s out of the DSWD? Would he take another role in the Marcos administration if he’s offered one?

Rappler speaks to Tulfo following his stint at the DSWD. Bookmark this page to watch this Rappler Talk episode live on Wednesday, January 25, at 2 pm. – Rappler.com