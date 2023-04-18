‘Democracy champion, patriot’: Former PH foreign secretary Albert del Rosario mourned

Former Foreign Affairs secretary Albert del Rosario calls on ASEAN to exercise stronger leadership by emphasizing the rule of law, on November 8, 2017.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hails the late Philippine foreign secretary Albert del Rosario as an 'honorable diplomat and an esteemed public servant'

MANILA, Philippines – Groups and institutions from the public and private sectors mourned the passing of former Philippine foreign secretary Albert del Rosario, who died on Tuesday, April 18. He was 83.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, citing Del Rosario as an “honorable diplomat and an esteemed public servant.”

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Secretary Del Rosario, who was known for his patriotism and integrity. We thank his deep commitment to our national interest and his unwavering devotion to our shared values,” said Marcos.

Del Rosario received praises from institutions like the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Management Association of the Philippines, and the Stratbase ADR (Albert Del Rosario) Institute for Strategic and International Studies, which he chaired.

Stratbase said Del Rosario was a leader who “personified the highest level of statesmanship, integrity, and love of country” that inspired the people he worked with.

“He has been a champion of democratic values and a rules-based international order to sustain lasting peace, security, and prosperity for all. He has fought for an independent foreign policy that prioritizes the interests of the country and of the Filipino people,” said Stratbase.

“He believed that diplomacy is a great equalizer in international affairs and that each state had an equal voice in the global community regardless of their political, economic, or military capabilities,” it added.

Del Rosario served as the Philippine foreign secretary from 2011 to 2016 under the late former president Benigno Aquino III.

“He was part of a rare breed of political appointees at the DFA who gained the confidence of different presidents from opposing camps,” as he had also served as the Philippine ambassador to the United States in the Gloria Macapagal Arroyo administration, according to a profile published by Rappler.

Staunch advocate for security, welfare

In a statement on Tuesday, the DFA described Del Rosario as a “staunch advocate of protecting and advancing national security, and promoting the rights and welfare of Filipinos both in the Philippines and abroad.”

Del Rosario was behind the historic move to sue China for violating the Philippines’ rights in the West Philippine Sea. This case eventually led to the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in favor of the Philippines, where China’s claim over the so-called “nine-dash line” was invalidated.

Del Rosario continued to champion the Philippines’ claim after his time in government, up to the administration of Marcos.

The Management Association of the Philippines also condoled with the Del Rosario family. It mentioned its conferment of its “MAP Management Man of the Year” award to Del Rosario in 2014 for “raising the standards of economic diplomacy by pursuing an independent and principled foreign policy.”

MAP also said Del Rosario stood firmly in staunchly defending the country’s national interest.

“He has set a leadership example that Filipino professional managers should emulate through his track record of integrity, professional competence, and strong leadership in his management career both in public and private sectors,” said MAP president Benedicta Du-Baladad, calling the late diplomat a “genuine patriot.”

‘A man who stood for what was right’

The political party Akbayan extended its condolences to Del Rosario’s loved ones.

The group hailed Del Rosario as a “patriot, a friend, and defender of democracy.”

“But Secretary Del Rosario was so much more than these things. He was, above all, a man who stood for what was right, exemplifying what is best in every Filipino,” said Akbayan.

Akbayan noted the Philippines’ historic Hague ruling victory, and how Del Rosario was a “cornerstone” of that victory. For Akbayan, the Hague ruling is the most significant diplomatic victory for the Philippines in recent memory.

“We had the honor of standing alongside him, in both principle and in practice, on the issues of our national sovereignty and the welfare of overseas Filipino workers. We will never forget you. And we will uphold your memory by continuing the struggle for a fairer, kinder, and more just nation, that sheds the light of hope upon the dreams of all,” said Akbayan.

The embassy of the Czech Republic in Manila also expressed its sympathies.

“A brilliant diplomat and public servant, Secretary Del Rosario’s dedication to strengthening and deepening ties between the Czech Republic and the Philippines is demonstrated by the various key roles he played in foreign policy, especially between the Philippines and Europe,” the embassy said. – Rappler.com