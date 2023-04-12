ICC prosecutor seeks rejection of PH appeal vs probe into drug war killings

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan also urges the ICC appeals chamber to confirm the pre-trial chamber's authorization to resume the probe

MANILA, Philippines – In the latest development in the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into drug war killings in the Philippines, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan asked the appeals chamber to reject the Philippine government’s appeal opposing the ongoing probe.

“For all the reasons set out above, the Prosecution respectfully requests the Appeals Chamber to reject the Appeal and confirm the Pre-Trial Chamber’s authorization of the resumption of the Prosecution’s investigation in the Situation in the Philippines pursuant to article 18(2) of the Statute,” Khan said in his 59-page response to the Philippine government’s appeal brief.

NEWS UPDATE: ICC prosecutor Karim Khan asks ICC's appeals chamber to reject the PH government's appeal.



Khan also urges the chamber to confirm the pre-trial chamber's authorization to resume the probe into drug war killings under Duterte. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/St1Re2AxQ5 — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) April 12, 2023

In January this year, the ICC had moved to resume the probe. Shortly after, the Philippines, through the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), notified the ICC that it would appeal the court’s decision to allow the resumption of the investigation. The Philippine government, headed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., an ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, also asked the ICC to suspend the probe.

In response, Khan also submitted his position to the appeals chamber and sought the rejection of the Philippine government’s demand to suspend investigations. On March 15, the Philippines sent its appeal brief to the chamber, which contained its detailed arguments.

In a decision dated March 27, the ICC rejected the bid of the Philippine government to suspend the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the Philippines’ actual appeal opposing the probe remains pending before the international court.

The ICC probe is centered on Duterte’s drug war, including the alleged killings in relation to the Davao Death Squad. Government data showed that as of May 2022, at least 6,252 individuals were killed in police anti-illegal drug operations.

But for human rights groups, estimates run between 27,000 and 30,000 if vigilante-style killings are included. – Rappler.com