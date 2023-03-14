PH asks ICC to suspend probe into drug war killings under Duterte

The formal appeal comes more than a month after the Philippines initially appealed the International Criminal Court's decision to resume the probe

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government, through the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), sent its appeal brief to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Appeals Chamber, urging the body to suspend its probe into drug war killings in the country.

In the appeal brief dated March 3, the OSG, the government’s primary legal counsel, reiterated its request and provided reasons why the probe should be suspended. The Philippines claimed the ICC prosecution’s furtherance of the probe would lack legal foundation and “encroach on the

sovereignty of the Republic of the Philippines.”

The Philippines also claimed that if the ICC proceeds without jurisdictional basis, “its mandate would be adversely affected due to the implications such acts would have for those affected by the Court’s operations, in particular suspects, witnesses and victims.”

Aside from the suspension of the probe, the Philippine government specifically asked the chamber to grant suspensive effect until the resolution of its appeal. It also asked the body to declare that the ICC prosecution is not authorized to resume the probe.

The appeal brief centered on the claim that the Philippines has already withdrawn from the Rome Statute and that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines. The brief also said that even assuming that jurisdiction is present, the country’s “efforts were not fully credited and its offer to maintain cooperation was unreasonably cut short.”

On February 8, the Philippine government initially appealed the ICC’s decision to resume the probe into drug-related killings under former president Rodrigo Duterte. The appeal brief contained the Philippine government’s detailed arguments.

In late January, the ICC pre-trial chamber gave a nod to the resumption of the probe into the killings. These include deaths related to the Davao Death Squad and the bloody drug war – both under Duterte.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, on multiple occasions, expressed dissatisfaction with the Philippines’ intervention in the killings. In fact, Khan requested the pre-trial chamber twice to reopen the probe.

On jurisdiction, Khan earlier said there’s nothing in the Rome Statute that states the Philippines can “challenge the resumption of an investigation on jurisdictional or gravity grounds at this stage of proceedings.”

Article 127 of the Rome Statute also states that all proceedings prior to the withdrawal of a country remain valid. The Philippines’ very own Supreme Court holds the same position and said the country is obliged to cooperate with the ICC. – Rappler.com