Philippines appeals resumption of ICC probe

The notice is dated February 3, days after the ICC pre-trial chamber authorized the resumption of the investigation. The Marcos government asked the court to suspend the probe pending its appeal.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government, represented by Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to suspend its decision to resume its probe into the drug war killings in the Philippines under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In a petition dated February 3, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., appealed: “The Philippine government thus hereby requests that the implementation of the PTC I Decision be suspended pending final resolution of this Appeal.”

As Solicitor General, Guevarra serves as the government’s primary legal counsel.

The request is anchored on the government’s notice of appeal against the recent ICC decision. Guevarra added that the petition is directed against the whole decision.

“Pursuant to Article 18(4), Article 82(1)(a) of the Statute, Rule 154(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence, and Regulation 64(1) of the Regulations of the Court, the Philippine Government, in Situation in the Republic of the Philippines, ICC-01/21, hereby gives notice of appeal against the PTC I Decision dated 26 January 2023,”

