Rappler Talk: How bad is the COVID-19 Omicron variant?

On Friday, December 31, Rappler's Bonz Magsambol talks to infectious diseases specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante about the threat of the Omicron variant

MANILA, Philippines – The Omicron variant is sweeping across the globe and driving fresh surges in cases in several countries.

Data in recent weeks has provided a clearer picture of Omicron’s spread, severity, and effect on vaccines, hinting at unprecedented transmissibility and a steep challenge ahead for countries.

The detection of Omicron pushed a number of countries, including the Philippines, to impose border controls anew after recovering from the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by Delta.

The Philippines now has four cases of the Omicron variant. For the past days, the country has been experiencing uptick in cases. Despite this, it is uncertain if the presence of Omicron in the country is fueling the rise in infections.

On Tuesday, December 28, Octa Research fellow Guido David said there was a concern that the rise in cases could not just be a holiday uptick.

On Friday, December 31, Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol talks to infectious diseases specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante about the threat of the Omicron variant and how can the Philippines prepare for another possible surge in infections.

Tune in to this page on Friday at 11 am (Manila time) or head over to Rappler’s social media accounts to watch the interview live. – Rappler.com