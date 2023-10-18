Jesus Nelson Morales formally takes helm of Presidential Security Group

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TURNOVER. Brigadier General Jesus Nelson Morales (center) is the new chief of the Presidential Security Group, succeeding Brigadier General Ramon u201cDemyu201d Zagala (left), following a change of command ceremony on October 18, 2023.

The former Air Force general who now heads the PSG vows to enhance the readiness of his staff, strengthen ties with other security agencies, and swiftly handle any breaches of trust

MANILA, Philippines – Brigadier General Jesus Nelson Morales – former deputy commander of the Philippine Air Force Air Logistics Command – officially assumed the post of commander of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) on Wednesday, October 18.

A change of command ceremony in Malacañang grounds formalized the turnover.

In a speech, Morales promised to “enhance the readiness” of PSG staff by reviewing its training systems and launching an intensive refresher training program.

He also vowed to swiftly handle any breaches of trust, and strengthen partnerships with other security agencies.

“I intend to sustain and improve further on the efforts of the past commanders in ensuring the quality and high standards of the unit and its personnel in doing their mandated tasks that is to protect and secure the President and his family,” he said.

The new PSG chief succeeded Brigadier General Ramon “Demy” Zagala, who has been given a new assignment as head the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) civil relations group.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked Morales for taking on the assignment.

“I am confident, with your training, your experience, and overall competence, the PSG will continue to fulfill its role of protecting this institution,” Marcos said in a speech.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Zagala, who has led the PSG since Marcos rose to the presidency in 2022.

Marcos said Zagala successfully provided security to nearly 500 presidential events, led training programs on VIP protection for over 500 personnel, and spearheaded the acquisition of modern equipment.

“Under your able leadership, you have kept me, the First Family, visiting former dignitaries and foreign presidents, as well as the general public within the vicinity of Malacañang, safe and away from any serious threats to human or national security,” Marcos said.

“The organization’s dependability rises. We become more credible protectors, and this is a testament that we do live up to our name and identity,” Zagala added in his speech. – Rappler.com