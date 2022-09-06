LIST: Deals from Marcos’ Indonesia trip

STATE VISIT. Indonesian President Joko Widodo walks with Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during their meeting at Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, September 5, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.

The set of deals include a 'plan of action' which charts ties between the two countries for the next 5 years, as well as agreements on defense and culture

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. brought back a number of agreements from his inaugural trip to Indonesia, a country he described not only as the Philippines’ neighbor and friend, but also its “kin.”

During the state visit, Marcos and Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting where the two leaders agreed to form task forces to speed up cooperation between their countries not only on the political level, but also on the “technical level.”

“We continue to work on growing our relationship to making it stronger so much so that in actual fact, our discussions progress so rapidly that we, the President and I, have agreed to organize task forces already to meet and discuss even at the technical level,” Marcos said after a meeting with Widodo.

The deals signed by the Philippines and Indonesia include a “plan of action” which charts relations between the two states for the next five years, as well as the renewal of decades-old agreements on defense and culture.

Here is a list of the four deals signed:

Philippines-Indonesia Plan of Action for the period of 2022-2027

Signed between: Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia

According to the DFA, the plan of action outlines programs and commitments between both countries for the next five years in areas of cooperation that include security, defense, border management, counter-terrorism, maritime, economic, energy, culture, education, labor, health, and consular matters, among others.

Agreement on Cooperative Activities in the Field of Defense and Security (DSCA)

Signed between: Department of National Defense and Ministry of Defense of Indonesia

The agreement is referred to as the pillar of the two countries’ defense and military partnership. It’s envisioned to “enhance collaboration” between defense agencies, “further promote the conduct of cooperative activities, and reinforce the modernization of the Philippine military.” The deal likewise renewed the Philippines and Indonesia’s 1997 DSCA.

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cooperation on the Development and Promotion of Creative Economy

Signed between: Department of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

The deal, DFA said, is a new area of cooperation between the two countries and aimed to cultivate a “creative economy” through fostering innovation and exchanging knowledge on areas spanning from digital media, fashion, and architecture to music, theater, dance, and performing arts, among others.

MOU between National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Ministry of Eduction, Culture, Research and Technology of Indonesia on Cultural Cooperation

Signed between: NCAA (but signed by Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo) and Ministry of Education and Culture of Indonesia (but signed by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi)

The agreements seek to strengthen exchanges and promote a “better understanding and appreciation” of both countries’ cultures.

After capping off his state visit to Indonesia, Marcos will head to Singapore on Tuesday, September 6, for the second leg of his inaugural overseas trip. – Rappler.com