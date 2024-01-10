Chacha ad appears on primetime TV | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A paid advertisement on the supposed failures of the 1987 Constitution highlighting the need for charter change appears on primetime evening newscasts.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosts his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in Manila where they discuss regional issues like developments in the South China Sea and closer cooperation among member states of the Southeast Asian bloc.

Netizens notice long-time celebrity couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez are no longer following each other’s Instagram accounts further fueling speculation they’ve parted ways.

The 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival now earns around P1.069 billion making it the highest grossing year in the festival’s history.

A suspect in the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon surrenders to the Balayan Municipal Police Station in Batangas. — Rappler.com