Petals and rhythm: Baguio’s Panagbenga parade energizes city with festive flair

Cordillera police estimate that 15,400 spectators gathered early Saturday morning, February 24, along the route of the parade to witness the 28th Panagbenga Festival Grand Street Dance Parade

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The streets of Baguio City once again turned into a vibrant tableau on Saturday, February 24, as the 28th Panagbenga Festival Grand Street Dance Parade unfolded, showcasing a rich blend of culture, art, and community spirit under the theme “Let a Thousand Flowers Bloom.”

Cordillera police estimated that 15,400 spectators gathered early Saturday morning along the route of the parade to witness the event organized by the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation, Incorporated (BFFFI), which features performances from local and international participants.

FESTIVE. Onlookers cheer on participants at the Panagbenga parade on February 24, 2024. Mia Magdalena Fokno

FLORAL BOUQUET. A participant at the street dance parade of Panagbenga on February 24, 2024. Mia Magdalena Fokno

ROSES. Participants hold up giant roses at the Panagbenga parade on February 24, 2024. Mia Magdalena Fokno

TRADITION. Local culture is on full display at the Panagbenga parade on February 24, 2024. Mia Magdalena Fokno

WATERMELON DANCERS. Participants don watermelon-themed costumes at the Panagbenga parade on February 24, 2024. Mia Magdalena Fokno

The parade also features the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) with its color guard, band, and cadets in a display of discipline and tradition.

City officials, department heads, and guests, alongside delegations from Baguio’s sister cities, including GongJu, Yeonsu-Gu, and Taebaek in the Republic of Korea; and Honolulu, Hawaii, add to the international flair of the event.

The PMA Marching Band led the procession, followed by the Saint Louis University Marching Band and participants in both the drum and lyre dance and festival dance categories.

Six elementary schools, including Baguio Central School and Apolinario Mabini Elementary School, compete in the drum and lyre category, while the festival dance category expands the cultural showcase with entries from Baguio City National High School-Special Program for the Arts and various groups representing regions across the Philippines.

BFFFI Executive Chairman Anthony de Leon highlighted the increased participation in this year’s event, particularly in the float parade on February 25, which features 34 floats across small, medium, and large categories.

“The hard work and long hours of preparation promise a memorable event for both participants and spectators,” De Leon said at the Kapihan sa Baguio media conference prior to the parades.

De Leon praised the efforts of the organizing team, noting the significant increase in float entries compared to previous years.

Security and crowd control are priorities, with 1,753 cops, police interns, volunteers, and medical personnel deployed along the parade route. Police Lieutenant Colonel Zacarias Dausen, chief of the Baguio City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit, advised visitors to consider alternative transportation options due to expected heavy traffic and re-routing in the Central Business District area.

Following the parade, the city will continue to buzz with festivities, including the Session Road in Bloom event, culminating in a grand closing ceremony featuring a Philippine Military Academy silent drill and fireworks display on March 3. – Rappler.com