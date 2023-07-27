At least 19 dead after boat capsizes in Binangonan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The chief of the disaster agency of Binangonan town, says 40 people have been rescued

MANILA, Philippines – At least 19 were killed when a passenger boat capsized amid strong winds near Binangonan, Rizal on Thursday, July 26, a municipal disaster agency said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, but Jose Hernandez, chief of the disaster agency of Binangonan town, said 40 people have been rescued.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, he added.

The coast line of Binanangonan faces Laguna de Bay (Laguna Lake).

According to a report by the Philippines Coast Guard, the motorized banca MBCA Princess Aya was around 45 meters from Barangay Kalinawan when it was hit by strong winds, causing all passengers to panic and move to one side, which caused the vessel to capsize.

The Philippines was this week hit by Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) which brought winds of up to 175 kilometers an hour (108 miles an hour) to its northern and most populated Luzon island. – with reports from Reuters