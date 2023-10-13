Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Batangas, parts of Metro Manila

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5 earthquake off Batangas shook parts of southern Luzon and Metro Manila on Friday, October 13.
Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), told radio DZBB the quake happened at 8:24 am near Calaca, Batangas, south of the capital. It had a depth of 14 kilometers.
The earthquake was felt in Quezon City and other parts of Metro Manila.
Phivolcs said it was expecting damage and aftershocks.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity V – Lemery, BATANGAS
Intensity IV – Ibajay, AKLAN; Cuenca, Bauan, Sta. Teresita, San Luis, BATANGAS; Tagaytay City, CAVITE; Muntinlupa City, METRO MANILA
Intensity III – Culasi, ANTIQUE; Laurel, Batangas City, BATANGAS; Tagaytay City, CAVITE; Dolores, QUEZON; Donsol, SORSOGON
Intensity II – Talisay, Rosario, BATANGAS; Magallanes, CAVITE; Boac, MARINDUQUE; Las Pinas, Pasay, METRO MANILA; Rosario, NORTHERN SAMAR; Puerto Galera, ORIENTAL MINDORO; Mauban, Polillo, Gumaca, QUEZON; Taytay, Antipolo, RIZAL
Intensity I – Dinalupihan, BATAAN; Malvar, BATANGAS; Malolos City, Guiguinto, BULACAN; Ternate, CAVITE; Cebu City, CEBU; Candon, ILOCOS SUR; San Pablo, LAGUNA; Tubod, LANAO DEL NORTE; Malabon City, Pateros, San Juan City, Paranaque City, METRO MANILA; Abra De Ilog, Mamburao, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO; Bani, PANGASINAN; Lucban, Lucena City, Alabat, QUEZON; Tanay, RIZAL; Tupi, SOUTH COTABATO – Rappler.com
This is a developing story.
