Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Batangas, parts of Metro Manila

EARTHQUAKE. Employees of the Philippine Information Agency in Quezon City evacuate their building premises during a magnitude 5 earthquake that struck Batangas and was felt in Metro Manila on October 13, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) The tremor is felt in Quezon City and other parts of Metro Manila on Friday the 13th

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5 earthquake off Batangas shook parts of southern Luzon and Metro Manila on Friday, October 13.

Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), told radio DZBB the quake happened at 8:24 am near Calaca, Batangas, south of the capital. It had a depth of 14 kilometers.

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 13 October 2023 – 08:24 AM

Magnitude = 5.0

Depth = 014 km

Location = 13.89°N, 120.78°E – 005 km S 39° W of Calaca (Batangas)https://t.co/vtdnaiUdGP pic.twitter.com/2n76fW5nhj — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 13, 2023

The earthquake was felt in Quezon City and other parts of Metro Manila.

Phivolcs said it was expecting damage and aftershocks.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity V – Lemery, BATANGAS

Intensity IV – Ibajay, AKLAN; Cuenca, Bauan, Sta. Teresita, San Luis, BATANGAS; Tagaytay City, CAVITE; Muntinlupa City, METRO MANILA

Intensity III – Culasi, ANTIQUE; Laurel, Batangas City, BATANGAS; Tagaytay City, CAVITE; Dolores, QUEZON; Donsol, SORSOGON

Intensity II – Talisay, Rosario, BATANGAS; Magallanes, CAVITE; Boac, MARINDUQUE; Las Pinas, Pasay, METRO MANILA; Rosario, NORTHERN SAMAR; Puerto Galera, ORIENTAL MINDORO; Mauban, Polillo, Gumaca, QUEZON; Taytay, Antipolo, RIZAL

Intensity I – Dinalupihan, BATAAN; Malvar, BATANGAS; Malolos City, Guiguinto, BULACAN; Ternate, CAVITE; Cebu City, CEBU; Candon, ILOCOS SUR; San Pablo, LAGUNA; Tubod, LANAO DEL NORTE; Malabon City, Pateros, San Juan City, Paranaque City, METRO MANILA; Abra De Ilog, Mamburao, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO; Bani, PANGASINAN; Lucban, Lucena City, Alabat, QUEZON; Tanay, RIZAL; Tupi, SOUTH COTABATO – Rappler.com

This is a developing story.