Taal volcanic smog hits parts of Batangas after June 6 sulfur dioxide spike

VOG. Volcanic smog forms over Taal Volcano in Batangas, as seen in camera footage taken from the Agoncillo observation station of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at 10:20 am on June 6, 2024.

More vog could form in the coming days if winds in the Taal Volcano area weaken and sulfur dioxide accumulates further

MANILA, Philippines – Volcanic smog or vog again affected areas near Taal Volcano in Batangas province on Thursday, June 6, due to high sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission from the volcano’s main crater.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 11,072 tons per day of SO2 on Thursday.

“Hazy conditions were reported over Alitagtag, Tingloy, San Nicolas, Laurel, Taysan, Lobo, and Batangas City, and observed during field survey in Agoncillo, Lemery, Taal, Santa Teresita, Alitagtag, Cuenca, Lipa, Balete, and Malvar,” Phivolcs said in an advisory at 10:30 pm on Thursday.

The agency added that Taal has been “continuously degassing voluminous concentrations of SO2 since 2021.” For 2024 alone, the average so far is 8,294 tons per day.

Phivolcs also said in a separate bulletin at 8 am on Friday, June 7, that the volcano emitted a plume 2,400 meters or 2.4 kilometers high on Thursday.

One volcanic earthquake was recorded, also on Thursday.

More vog possible

Citing a forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, Phivolcs said winds in the Taal Volcano area could weaken in the coming days.

That may cause SO2 to accumulate further and more vog to form, posing a threat to communities around the volcano.

“Prolonged exposure to volcanic SO2 can cause irritation of the eyes, throat, and respiratory tract. People who may be particularly sensitive are those with health conditions such as asthma, lung disease, and heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women, and children,” Phivolcs warned.

The agency advised residents of affected areas to stay indoors, close doors and windows, use face masks, drink plenty of water, and get medical treatment if needed.

Taal Volcano has been under Alert Level 1 or “in abnormal condition” since July 11, 2022.

Under Alert Level 1, these are possible:

sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions

volcanic earthquakes

minor ashfall

lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas

Phivolcs reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island “must remain strictly prohibited.” – Rappler.com