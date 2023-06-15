Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off Calatagan, Batangas

(1st UPDATE) Phivolcs warns that damage and aftershocks are expected following the earthquake on Thursday morning, June 15
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Calatagan, Batangas, at 10:19 am on Thursday, June 15.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.
Phivolcs earlier put the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.2. It had a depth of 103 kilometers.
The following intensities were reported:
Intensity IV
- City of Manila
- Mandaluyong City
- Quezon City
- Valenzuela City
- Malolos City, Bulacan
- Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Nasugbu, and Talisay in Batangas province
- Dasmariñas City and Tagaytay City in Cavite
- Tanay, Rizal
Intensity III
- Pateros
- Las Piñas City
- Makati City
- Marikina City
- Parañaque City
- Pasig City
- Obando, Bulacan
- Laurel, Batangas
- Bacoor City and Imus City in Cavite province
- San Pablo City and San Pedro City in Laguna
- San Mateo, Rizal
Intensity II
- Caloocan City
- San Juan City
- Muntinlupa City
- San Fernando City, La Union
- Alaminos City and Bolinao in Pangasinan
- Santa Maria, Bulacan
- Bamban, Tarlac
Intensity I
- San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan
– Rappler.com
