Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off Calatagan, Batangas

(1st UPDATE) Phivolcs warns that damage and aftershocks are expected following the earthquake on Thursday morning, June 15

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Calatagan, Batangas, at 10:19 am on Thursday, June 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

Phivolcs earlier put the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.2. It had a depth of 103 kilometers.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity IV

City of Manila

Mandaluyong City

Quezon City

Valenzuela City

Malolos City, Bulacan

Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Nasugbu, and Talisay in Batangas province

Dasmariñas City and Tagaytay City in Cavite

Tanay, Rizal

Intensity III

Pateros

Las Piñas City

Makati City

Marikina City

Parañaque City

Pasig City

Obando, Bulacan

Laurel, Batangas

Bacoor City and Imus City in Cavite province

San Pablo City and San Pedro City in Laguna

San Mateo, Rizal

Intensity II

Caloocan City

San Juan City

Muntinlupa City

San Fernando City, La Union

Alaminos City and Bolinao in Pangasinan

Santa Maria, Bulacan

Bamban, Tarlac

Intensity I

San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan

– Rappler.com