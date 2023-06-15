Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off Calatagan, Batangas

Luzon
(1st UPDATE) Phivolcs warns that damage and aftershocks are expected following the earthquake on Thursday morning, June 15

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Calatagan, Batangas, at 10:19 am on Thursday, June 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

Phivolcs earlier put the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.2. It had a depth of 103 kilometers.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity IV

  • City of Manila
  • Mandaluyong City
  • Quezon City
  • Valenzuela City
  • Malolos City, Bulacan
  • Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Nasugbu, and Talisay in Batangas province
  • Dasmariñas City and Tagaytay City in Cavite
  • Tanay, Rizal

Intensity III

  • Pateros
  • Las Piñas City
  • Makati City
  • Marikina City
  • Parañaque City
  • Pasig City
  • Obando, Bulacan
  • Laurel, Batangas
  • Bacoor City and Imus City in Cavite province
  • San Pablo City and San Pedro City in Laguna
  • San Mateo, Rizal

Intensity II

  • Caloocan City
  • San Juan City
  • Muntinlupa City
  • San Fernando City, La Union
  • Alaminos City and Bolinao in Pangasinan
  • Santa Maria, Bulacan
  • Bamban, Tarlac

Intensity I

  • San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan

– Rappler.com

