Luzon
Luzon
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, September 22, 2023

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, September 22, 2023
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, September 22, 2023, due to Taal volcanic smog or vog

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, September 22, due to volcanic smog or vog coming from Taal Volcano in the province of Batangas.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Calabarzon
  • Batangas province
    • Agoncillo – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
    • Balayan – all levels (public and private)
    • Balete – all levels (public and private)
    • Calatagan – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
    • Lian – all levels (public and private)
    • Lemery – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
    • Nasugbu – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
    • San Nicolas – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
    • Taal – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
    • Tanauan City – all levels (public and private)
    • Tuy – all levels (public and private)
  • Cavite province
  • Laguna
Metro Manila
  • Caloocan City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
  • Las Piñas City – all levels (public and private)
  • Makati City – all levels (public and private), starting 1 pm
  • Malabon City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
  • Mandaluyong City – all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
  • City of Manila – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
  • Marikina City – all levels (public and private), starting afternoon, and whole day of Saturday, September 23
  • Muntinlupa City – all levels (public and private)
  • Navotas City – all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
  • Parañaque City – all levels (public and private)
  • Pasay City – all levels (public and private)
  • Pasig City – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
  • Quezon City – all levels (public), starting afternoon
  • San Juan City – all levels (public and private)
  • Taguig City – all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
  • Valenzuela City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Taal Volcano