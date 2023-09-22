WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, September 22, 2023

SUMMARY
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, September 22, 2023, due to Taal volcanic smog or vog
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, September 22, due to volcanic smog or vog coming from Taal Volcano in the province of Batangas.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
Calabarzon
- Batangas province
- Agoncillo – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- Balayan – all levels (public and private)
- Balete – all levels (public and private)
- Calatagan – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- Lian – all levels (public and private)
- Lemery – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- Nasugbu – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- San Nicolas – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- Taal – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- Tanauan City – all levels (public and private)
- Tuy – all levels (public and private)
- Cavite province
- Alfonso – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- Amadeo – all levels (public and private)
- Bacoor City – all levels (public and private)
- Carmona City – all levels (public and private)
- Cavite City – all levels (public and private)
- Dasmariñas City – all levels (public and private)
- General Emilio Aguinaldo – all levels (public and private)
- General Mariano Alvarez – all levels (public and private)
- General Trias City – all levels (public and private)
- Imus City – all levels (public and private)
- Indang – all levels (public and private)
- Kawit – all levels (public and private)
- Magallanes – all levels (public and private)
- Maragondon – all levels (public and private)
- Mendez-Nuñez – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
- Naic – all levels (public and private)
- Noveleta – all levels (public and private)
- Rosario – all levels (public and private)
- Silang – all levels (public and private)
- Tagaytay City – all levels (public and private)
- Tanza – all levels (public and private)
- Ternate – all levels (public and private)
- Trece Martires City – all levels (public and private)
- Laguna
- Biñan City – all levels (public and private)
- Cabuyao City – all levels (public and private)
- Calamba City – all levels (public and private)
- San Pedro City – all levels (public and private)
- Santa Rosa City – all levels (public and private)
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Las Piñas City – all levels (public and private)
- Makati City – all levels (public and private), starting 1 pm
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Mandaluyong City – all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
- City of Manila – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
- Marikina City – all levels (public and private), starting afternoon, and whole day of Saturday, September 23
- Muntinlupa City – all levels (public and private)
- Navotas City – all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
- Parañaque City – all levels (public and private)
- Pasay City – all levels (public and private)
- Pasig City – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
- Quezon City – all levels (public), starting afternoon
- San Juan City – all levels (public and private)
- Taguig City – all levels (public and private), starting afternoon
- Valenzuela City – all levels (public and private)
