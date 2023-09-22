Gilas Boys reach FIBA U16 Asian quarters with 24-point demolition of Korea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THRILLED. Kurt Nathan Velasquez (left) and Joaquin Gabriel Ludovice celebrate after a play against South Korea in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship quarterfinals.

Gilas Boys cruise past Korea to set up a quarterfinal duel against Japan, where the winner will not only advance to the semifinals, but will also qualify for the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey in 2024

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas Boys’ Under-16 team punched its ticket to the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship quarterfinals following a 95-71 demolition of Korea in their do-or-die showdown on Thursday, September 21 (Friday, September 22, Manila time) at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha, Qatar.

The Korean curse has finally been broken as this marks the Philippines’ first ever victory against Korea in the FIBA U16 level in five meetings dating back to 2009.

With the convincing win, Gilas Boys set up a quarterfinal duel against Japan on Saturday, September 23, where the winner will not only advance to the semifinals, but will also qualify for the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey in 2024.

Five players scored in double figures for the Philippines, but it was Joaquin Ludovice who stole the show as he exploded for a game-high 25 points on an exceptional 7-of-12 clip from beyond the arc.

Kurt Velasquez racked up 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Bonn Daja posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite being held to a tournament-low 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting, Gilas Boys’ leading scorer Kieffer Alas made his presence felt on the defensive end as he grabbed 13 rebounds, while CJ Amos chipped in 10 markers.

Coming off back-to-back lopsided wins against Kazakhstan and Malaysia, the Philippines once again got off to a blazing start as it led Korea by twin-digits just six minutes and 20 seconds into the opening period, 17-7, off a layup by Alas.

With Gilas Boys still on top by 10 points at the start of the second frame, 28-18, Ludovice then took over and unleashed 13 of his 25 points in the first six minutes of the quarter to help the Philippines create its largest lead of the game, 54-20, with 3:19 left in the first half.

A 12-5 start by the Koreans in the third quarter pulled them back within 15 points, 50-65, but that was the closest they could ever get in the second half as the Filipinos, coached by Josh Reyes, cruised the rest of the way.

Daniel Edi was the lone bright spot for Korea in the loss with an all-around game of 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Scores

Philippines 95 – Ludovice 25, Velasquez 17, Daja 13, Alas 11, Amos 10, Morales 9, Diao 4, Alegre 4, Williams 2, Banal 0, Chua 0, Gomez de Liaño 0.

Korea 71 – Edi 18, Yang 11, So 10, Eom 9, Yoon 6, M. Kim 4, M. Kim 4, Jung 3, T. Kim 3, Song 2, H. Kim 1, Heo 0.

Quarters: 28-18, 60-38, 80-54, 95-71.

