Taal smog: Students fall ill, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna suspend classes

Forty-five students in the municipality of Tuy in Batangas were rushed to the hospital on Thursday, September 21, after falling ill due to smog coming from Taal Volcano which had persisted due to high sulfur dioxide emissions.
Meanwhile, classes have been suspended in most cities and municipalities of Batangas and neighboring Cavite and Laguna as the smog reached more areas on Friday, September 22, according to Calabarzon’s Regional Disaster Response and Risk Management Council.
Batangas
In Batangas, classes in public and private schools at all levels are suspended:
- Alitagtag
- Balayan
- Calatagan
- Lian
- Nasugbu
- Tanauan City
- Balete
- San Nicolas
- Tuy
- Taal
In these towns and schools, meanwhile, classes have shifted to modular or distance learning:
- Agoncillo: Barigon Elementary School, Mahabang Gulod Elementary School, Bilibinwang Elementary School, Banyaga Elementary School, Banyaga National High School
- Lemery
- Calaca
Cavite and Laguna
Classes in all schools and at all levels are suspended in the entire Cavite.
In Laguna, class suspensions are in effect only in five cities:
- San Pedro
- Calamba
- Cabuyao
- Santa Rosa
- Biñan
Batangas students rushed to hospital
The students from Tuy, Batangas, who fell ill experienced chest pain, dizziness, itching of skin and throat after inhaling smog that reached their classrooms, Dr. Amor Calayan Head of the provincial disaster management office told Rappler.
The 45 students were given first aid but not confined in the hospital. They were sent home also on Thursday, Calayan said.
High concentrations of volcanic sulfur dioxide can inflame and irritate the respiratory system.
Vog – or volcanic smog – had been observed in Batangas since early September, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. – Rappler.com
