Taal smog: Students fall ill, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna suspend classes

EMERGENCY. Dozens of students in Tuy, Batangas, are rushed to a hospital after inhaling smog from Taal Volcano on September 21, 2023. Photo courtesy of Tuy LGU

(1st UPDATE) Forty-five students in Tuy, Batangas, experience chest pain, dizziness, and itching of skin and throat

Forty-five students in the municipality of Tuy in Batangas were rushed to the hospital on Thursday, September 21, after falling ill due to smog coming from Taal Volcano which had persisted due to high sulfur dioxide emissions.

Meanwhile, classes have been suspended in most cities and municipalities of Batangas and neighboring Cavite and Laguna as the smog reached more areas on Friday, September 22, according to Calabarzon’s Regional Disaster Response and Risk Management Council.

Batangas

In Batangas, classes in public and private schools at all levels are suspended:

Alitagtag

Balayan

Calatagan

Lian

Nasugbu

Tanauan City

Balete

San Nicolas

Tuy

Taal

In these towns and schools, meanwhile, classes have shifted to modular or distance learning:

Agoncillo: Barigon Elementary School, Mahabang Gulod Elementary School, Bilibinwang Elementary School, Banyaga Elementary School, Banyaga National High School

Lemery

Calaca

Cavite and Laguna

Classes in all schools and at all levels are suspended in the entire Cavite.

In Laguna, class suspensions are in effect only in five cities:

San Pedro

Calamba

Cabuyao

Santa Rosa

Biñan

Batangas students rushed to hospital

The students from Tuy, Batangas, who fell ill experienced chest pain, dizziness, itching of skin and throat after inhaling smog that reached their classrooms, Dr. Amor Calayan Head of the provincial disaster management office told Rappler.

The 45 students were given first aid but not confined in the hospital. They were sent home also on Thursday, Calayan said.

High concentrations of volcanic sulfur dioxide can inflame and irritate the respiratory system.

Vog – or volcanic smog – had been observed in Batangas since early September, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. – Rappler.com