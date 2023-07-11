Comelec division disqualifies Aurora Vice Governor Jerry Noveras over coercion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A Comelec division moves to unseat Aurora Vice Governor Jerry Noveras for the race he had won in 2022, after he was found to have used the provincial government's tarpaulin printer to produce his campaign materials

MANILA, Philippines – A division of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued a disqualification order against Aurora Vice Governor Gerardo “Jerry” Noveras for printing campaign materials using government resources for the 2022 elections.

The Comelec’s 1st Division found Noveras liable for violating Section 261(d)(1) of the Omnibus Election Code, a provision that punishes public officers who engage in the coercion of subordinates.

The decision, promulgated on Monday, July 10, but released to the media on Tuesday, July 11, is appealable, which means that Noveras can still file a motion for reconsideration with the Comelec en banc.

What happened

During the 2022 campaign season, Noveras was a three-time, term-limited governor seeking to run for vice governor of Aurora.

In April that year, petitioner Narciso Amansec – his election rival – filed a petition with the Comelec against Noveras, alleging that the latter used the tarpaulin printer of the provincial government to advance his campaign.

Amansec said he, his wife, and driver saw provincial hall casual employee Michael Tecuico print Noveras’ campaign paraphernalia.

In its decision, the Comelec’s 1st Division asserted that based on appointment papers, Noveras “clearly exercised moral ascendancy and moral authority over Tecuico,” and “coerced and/or influenced Tecuico to perform acts to aid in his candidacy.”

“The combination of Respondent’s (Noveras) position as a public officer, the fact that the campaign materials were printed for his benefit and the benefit of his running mates, and the overall power dynamics within the local government, it becomes evident that there exists a reasonable basis to assert the presence of coercion, intimidation, or influence over Tecuico,” the ruling read.

“To our mind, Tecuico would not have exposed himself to criminal liability for election offenses and administrative sanctions for misuse of government resources to no benefit to himself, without the persuasive influence of respondent.”

The decision was signed by commissioners Socorro Inting, Aimee Ferolino, and Ernesto Maceda, who wrote a separate opinion agreeing to disqualify Noveras.

Noveras garnered 77,378 votes in the 2022 vice gubernatorial race, edging out Amansec, who secured 41,070 votes.

Jerry’s son Christian Noveras succeeded his father as governor. – Rappler.com