Same fate as husband: Legazpi Mayor Rosal disqualified, affirms Comelec

SETBACK. Legazpi City Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal, shown here during an oath-taking ceremony, is disqualified by the Commission on Elections for violating the election ban on release of public funds.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) confirmed on Thursday, May 4, that the seven-member en banc affirmed a division ruling that disqualified Legazpi City Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal in Albay from the local race she had won in May 2022.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia confirmed to Rappler that the female local chief executive lost her case. Poll spokesman Rex Laudiangco added that the poll body would release a press statement on the matter on Friday, May 5.

The latest Comelec ruling marks a double whammy for the Rosal household, after the poll body disqualified Geraldine’s husband Noel from the 2022 Albay gubernatorial race back in November.

The division ruling against Geraldine in October 2022 ruled that she benefited from the illegal disbursement of public funds when her husband was the outgoing mayor of Legazpi City.

Mayoral race second placer Alfredo Garbin Jr. will succeed Rosal, Laudiangco told Rappler.

Rosal defeated Garbin with a winning margin of less than 1,000 votes in the 2022 race.

Rosal could still ask the Supreme Court to intervene and stop the Comelec order from taking effect. – Rappler.com