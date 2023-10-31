Comelec: Mayor in Bicol pressuring barangay canvassers to hold off winners’ proclamation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Comelec chief George Garcia warns the mayor: 'You know who you are. Don't force us into naming you. Our barangay board of canvassers cannot make a proclamation because you are intervening.'

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued a stern warning against a mayor in the Bicol region for allegedly intruding in the proclamation of 2023 election winners in one barangay.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia, who refused to name the local chief executive for now, said the mayor is making calls to the barangay board of canvassers, “sowing fear” and telling them to delay the post-election process.

“You know who you are. Don’t force us into naming you. Our barangay board of canvassers cannot make a proclamation because you are intervening, telling them not to proclaim winners,” Garcia said on Tuesday, October 31, a day after the vote.

“Don’t meddle with our affairs. If your ally lost, that’s not our business,” he added.

Garcia said the Comelec is ready to replace the teachers serving there as canvassers just to make sure that the proclamation pushes through on Tuesday “at all costs.”

He added that the Comelec will pursue a case against the mayor – either through the Ombudsman, or by slapping a case of election offense against him for disrupting the election process, in violation of the Omnibus Election Code.

As of past noon Tuesday, the canvassing of votes has concluded in 41,436 out of 42,001 barangays.

Proclamations have also been made in 40,157 villages. – Rappler.com