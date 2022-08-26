Calabarzon dengue cases up by 124%

FILE PHOTO. An Aedes mosquito, which is the carrier of malaria, encephalitis, dengue, nipa and zika virus.

From 2021 to 2022, dengue cases in the region increased from 5,287 to 11,842, with 19 deaths

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH)- CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) reported a 124% in dengue cases this year from January 1 to August 20 compared to the same period in 2021.

DOH-Calabarzon Regional Director Ariel I. Valencia said all provinces in CALABARZON recorded an upward trend in dengue cases due to the rainy season and increased mobility.

Valencia added that CALABARZON posted 11,842 dengue cases from only 5,287 cases recorded during the same period last year. There were 19 deaths recorded.

Data also showed that the primary age group affected by dengue ranged from 1 to 10 years old.

EPIDEMIC THRESHOLD. A graph from the Department of Health in Calabarzon shows the number of dengue cases hitting the red line, showing a breach in epidemic threshold. (Courtesy of DOH)

Laguna logged the highest number of cases at 3,705 followed by Rizal with 2,554; Cavite with 2,077; Quezon 1, 799; Batangas with 1, 599; and Lucena with 108.

DOH urged residents to take the necessary precautions as cases continue to rise since the rainy season is not over.

“Ngayong nagsimula na ang face-to-face classes, pinaalalahanan din natin ang mga guro na gawin ang mga kaukulang hakbang para maprotektahan natin ang mga bata habang nasa loob ng paaralan,” Valencia said. (Now that we are starting face-to-face classes, I am reminding our teachers to take the proper steps to protect children while they are in school.)

Prior to the opening of classes on August 22, the DOH CALABARZON in collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd) launched the “Para sa Henerasyong Healthy, Balik Sigla sa Pagbalik Eskwela” in selected schools in CALABARZON.

They also distributed anti-dengue and other vector control supplies to schools and the local government units (LGUs), highlighting the ceremonial installation of Olyset nets. – Rappler.com