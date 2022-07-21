Over 20,000 cops to be deployed to Marcos’ 1st SONA | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

‘Very insecure’: Police employ rare moves to secure Marcos’ first SONA

Over 20,000 uniformed troops will be deployed to President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address or SONA on Monday, July 25.

Dengue cases are on the rise again, as the Department of Health reports a 90% increase in infections during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Former vice president Leni Robredo announces she will reopen the operations of her free telemedicine service Bayanihan E-Konsulta.

A Thai minister admits the country uses surveillance software to track individuals in cases involving national security or drugs amid revelations that government critics’ phones had been hacked using the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware.

P-pop stars SB19 continue to make waves in the global scene with their feature in American fashion magazine Teen Vogue’s ‘favorite boy bands’ list. – Rappler.com

