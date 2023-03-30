Graduating DLSU-Dasmariñas student robbed, killed in Cavite dorm

Computer science student Queen Leanne Daguinsin died of multiple stab wounds, according to the autopsy report

CAVITE, Philippines – A 24-year-old graduating student was robbed and killed by an unidentified assailant in her dormitory in Dasmariñas, Cavite, on Tuesday, March 28, police said.

Police identified the victim as Queen Leanne Daguinsin, a computer science student of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, and a native of Pila, Laguna.

Cavite police chief Colonel Christopher Olazo said in an interview that the landlady of Rolisa Dormitory ordered her caretaker to force open the student’s room as her classmates were looking for her.

“Her room was double locked,” Olazo said.

Daguinsin was found lifeless and bloodied, with a pillow on her face, based on the investigation of officer-on-case Police Sergeant Elmo Caboboy and Sergeant Michael Santos.

According to the autopsy report of Police Major Pete Malinao, Daguinsin died of multiple stab wounds – one in the neck, nine in the body, and four more in the left wrist and arm.

Suspect

Police said CCTV footage showed that the suspect was able to get on the rooftop of the Aterrado Dorm at around 1 am on Tuesday, then moved to the second floor of the adjacent Rolisa Dormitory and entered the window of the victim’s room.

He was seen leaving the building “as if nothing happened” and brought with him “undetermined belongings” of the victim.

The suspect wore a blue t-shirt, black shorts, black cap, and white slippers.

Cavite police vowed to exhaust their resources to bring justice to the victim.

Cavite police said Governor Jonvic Remulla has offered a P300,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Heightened security

In an official statement, on Wednesday, MArch 29, DLSU-Dasmariñas president Brother Francisco “Sockie” dela Rosa VI, FSC, said, “We turn to the God of mercy and justice and pray for strength as we work closely with family members and authorities in bringing justice to the senseless killing of one of our students which happened in Barangay Santa Fe, Dasmariñas, Cavite, on 28 March 2023.”

He said DLSU-Dasmariñas was coordinating with the local government of Dasmariñas to tighten security measures including heightened police visibility, and that in the coming weeks, safety marshals from the school will be deployed to the vicinity of private dormitories and other establishments frequented by DLSU-Dasmariñas students.

DLSU-Dasmariñas will hold a “Prayer Vigil for Justice” from 5 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, March 30. – Rappler.com