Nestled in Cavite, this spacious Airbnb villa is fit for a staycation of 16

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Located in Alfonso, this family-owned, modern-tropical, luxury farm villa comes with a swimming pool, sunken firepit, and four airconditioned bedrooms!

MANILA, Philippines – A 15-minute drive from Tagaytay City’s highway, tucked among empty grassy lots and rocky side streets, is luxury farm villa Casa Fariñas, a family-owned Airbnb and modern-tropical escape in the heart of Alfonso, Cavite.

The bungalow home may look inconspicuous from the outside. Still, the classy, well-designed interiors give it away – the design is part minimalistic, slightly brutalist, but also Bali-inspired, with touches of native charm.

CASA-TURNED-AIRBNB. The pool and patio connect all wings of the home for easy access to all guests. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

The 1,100-square-meter lot also houses four bedrooms, a patio and pool, a garden, and a fire pit, comfortably fit for two to three families or a large group of 16 friends. Its convenient location keeps guests close to the action but secluded enough to rest, recharge, have fun, and unwind (or party!) in private.

The Fariñas experience

Open the large wooden front door, and the first thing you’ll notice is the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors extending to the pool, which is at the center connecting all wings of the house. Across is the well-maintained garden and sunken fire pit, surrounded by coconut trees and adorned by fairy lights at night.

ENTRANCE. The modern-industrial, zen design of the Airbnb is evident from the outside. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

Casa Fariñas’ common area is spacious and uncluttered. On the left side is the sunken living room, with a double L-leather sofa, a medium-sized, flat smart television on the bare wall, and a sound system. Feel free to hook up your Spotify or gaming consoles!

LIVING AREA. The leather sofa is enough to seat more than 10 guests comfortably. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

On the right is the fully equipped open kitchen, with prep island counters, a sink, and an induction stove for easy cooking. Everything you’d need to cook a homemade group meal is here – refrigerator, freezer, appliances, utensils, cooking ware, condiments, and even tiny windows to let the exhaust out. There’s also a grill by the firepit. If you’re too lazy to cook, no worries – restaurants are 5-10 minutes away.

OPEN KITCHEN. Rice cooker, microwave, induction stove, pressure cooker, toaster, and knives are available for cooking use. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

“When we were looking for a property, we wanted it to be far from the hustle and bustle of the city but still accessible from the metro. We made sure the property shouldn’t be in a gated subdivision but surrounded by nature so that it would make us feel like we were on vacation and away from the city,” Casa Fariñas co-owner Kyle Fariñas told Rappler.

“We also wanted it to be secluded so that it wouldn’t be noisy since we built the house to relax. We decided on Alfonso, Cavite. Aside from that, it is also close to Tagaytay, which is a go-to place for my family. Being close to Tagaytay, the area also experiences the same cold weather, which we also enjoy, especially during the summer,” Kyle said.

The dining banquet table comes with 10 chairs, tableware, and placemats.

DINING AREA. The long wooden table and dining chairs make for a fun and intimate dining setting. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

The common area isn’t air-conditioned, though (unlike the bedrooms), so it can get hot during the afternoon or while cooking. You may have to leave the doors and windows open for circulation; feel free to bring extra electric fans.

BEDROOMS. Each bedroom is opened through sliding doors from the outside. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

Casa Fariñas has four air-conditioned bedrooms; three have double-sized beds each, and the master bedroom has a king bed and a double bed.

TOILET AND BATH. The bathrooms follow the same aesthetic (and yes, there is hot water). Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

Each bedroom has a toilet and bath; the patio has an outdoor CR, too. Toiletries, towels, and slippers are included.

ROOM SHARING. The bedrooms are cozy and cool, although the blankets may be too thin if you get cold easily. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

The beds are comfortable, the room is cool, and the floor-length curtains are blackout, so you’re guaranteed a good night’s sleep.

MAIN ATTRACTION. The pool is cool to the touch – perfect to cool down in after an afternoon of sunbathing on the porch. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

One of the highlights of the stay is the modern 8×4 meter pool built to be kid-friendly (with supervision), up to 5 feet (there are even LED lights)! There are chaise lounges and outdoor tables, which make the patio the perfect all-day hangout spot. BTW: Pets are welcome, too!

OUTDOOR LOUNGING. There is a hanging lounge armchair by the pool for reading, napping, and lazing about. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

The sunken fire pit in the backyard also takes the cake – everyone can take a comfortable seat around the crackling campfire on a cool night, dressed in warm PJs while roasting marshmallows and making S’mores over chika, laughter, and music until the wee hours of the night – the best way to end the day.

SUNKEN FIREPIT. Also another main attraction, the backyard fire pit is a cozy and novel place to gather, bond, and share stories over a warm fire. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

If you need to entertain more than 16 guests, Casa Fariñas has a new villa extension beside the main home, with access to the garden. Two more bedrooms can be used to fit eight additional guests at an extra cost.

An extension of home

When designing Casa Fariñas, the family wanted the home to be unique yet relaxing and different from where they lived. It was initially built to be a family rest house in July 2021, which explains the “connected” design of the bungalow’s rooms, united by the pool at the center.

LIGHTS. The place is well-lit at night; the saturated warm lighting adds to the coziness of the casa. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

“We chose concrete polished walls, which give the house an unfinished and unique look but still look elegant. We got some inspiration from our past travels and incorporated what we liked here. We also wanted a sunken fire pit so our family and friends could bond there and relax,” Kyle said.

The home was completed in December 2021, meant for private use and a “change of scenery” during the pandemic. After a few months, the family decided to list it on Airbnb so that “others could also enjoy the home like [they] do.”

NIGHT ACTIVITIES. The pool comes with colorful LED lights, and the fire pit is lit up by fairy lights above. Photo by John Roxas/Rappler

“Aside from this, we saw an opportunity to capitalize on the Airbnb business, since it was booming due to revenge travel brought on by the pandemic. We listed it in March 2022, and we were overwhelmed by the number of people who wanted to book our place!”

Two years later, Casa Fariñas still gets fully booked pretty fast! Operations are managed by three brothers, who, at a young age, were already exposed to entrepreneurship – their parents actually founded the famous Fariñas Ilocos Empanada chain!

“This is why we all pursued business courses in school. Upon graduating from college, we joined the family business to assist with operations and expansions. Now, under the guidance of our parents, my brothers and I handle the day-to-day operations of our businesses. Our parents treat us as partners; whenever there are important financial decisions, they always seek our opinions,” Kyle said.

“When we started Casa Fariñas, we were all unfamiliar with the hospitality business, but as a team of five, it made managing the business much easier. In addition, my eldest brother is also a contractor. His business, CKSF Construction, was responsible for constructing Casa Fariñas.”

It is a well-run family affair that offers other families the same zen experience they love their rest home for – and the Fariñas family isn’t stopping there.

“In the future, we plan to build more Airbnb rest houses. Right now, we have an ongoing construction of a new rest house at Tanauan, Batangas,” Kyle shared. It will also have four bedrooms, a pool, and a fire pit, but this time, with a beautiful overlooking view of Taal Lake and Taal Volcano.

“Aside from just building Airbnbs and operating it, we also plan to build and sell them. This is perfect for people who want an Airbnb business but don’t know how to start one,” he added.

MANY USES. Casa Fariñas can be used (responsibly) as a party house or for a chill staycation with family. Photo by Casa Fariñas

Relaxing stays aside, Casa Fariñas also offers a versatile space for any occasion – pre-nuptial photoshoots, birthday parties, wedding preparations or celebrations, and more.

The rate per night ranges from P16,000 to P20,000+, depending on the season. Either way, it’s a solid price to pay for the number of guests it can accommodate, plus the size and beauty of the place. Casa Fariñas strikes a nice balance between privacy and accessibility, offering the nature-centric freedom to vibe, unwind, and just be – a prime and picturesque location to spend quality time with your loved ones.

Check-in time is at 2 pm and check-out time is at 11 am. Guests can book a stay at Casa Fariñas through Airbnb or Instagram. – Rappler.com