Panagbenga makes a grand comeback, its first since 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The most-awaited Grand Float Parade for Panagbenga Festival is here!

More than 20 floats are expected to parade along Session Road, Harrison Road, and the Melvyn Jones Grandstand and Football Field on Sunday, February 26. Spectators have been waiting as early as 6 am Sunday to secure spots along the streets.

