Extreme heat delays opening of Negros festival

FESTIVE. Silay City's replica of the famous Balay Negrense, alongside 31 other themed booths, is ready for public viewing once again at the opening of the 28th Panaad sa Negros Festival on Monday, April 15.

The provincial government decides to push back the opening of the Panaad sa Negros Festival to 5 pm instead of 2 pm

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The opening of the 28th Panaad sa Negros Festival in Bacolod City on Monday, April 15, will be delayed for at least three hours due to expected extreme heat.

Instead of 3 pm, the Negros Occidental provincial government decided to push back to around 5 pm the grand opening of what is dubbed as the “Festival of all Festivals” with this year’s theme “Living the Promise.”

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Administration (PAGASA) has forecasted a 36-degree Celsius heat index in Bacolod City with 55% humidity factor. It warned that Bacolod would be under an “extreme heat” index. Thus, prolonged exposure to the scorching heat remains dangerous.

The significant number of expected attendees – around 25,000 Negrenses and tourists alike – could lead to a “hotter” event at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan.

The provincial government said it will not risk the safety of several thousands of people.

Negros Occidental Police Office chief Colonel Rainerio de Chavez said that they have already deployed 1,102 cops and force multipliers tasked to secure the entire venue within the seven-duration of the provincial fiesta. A gun ban will also be imposed in the province from midnight April 15 to April 21.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Saturday, April 13, thanked the police for their preparations, adding that their role is critical in ensuring public safety as the province has set more activities and major competitions and is anticipating a significant influx of people.

“We are looking at several thousands of Negrenses and tourists attending the festival. As such, we want our festival-goers not only to be safe but to feel safe as well to be able to truly enjoy what we have prepared for them,” Lacson said.

The opening is expected to include festival dance performances of 23 out of the 32 towns and cities in Negros Occidental, where each grand champion will go home with P100,000 cash prize.

Set to battle in this much-awaited festival dances tilt under the city category include:

Bago City – Babaylan Festival

Cadiz City – Dinagsa Festival

Escalante City – Manlambus Festival

Sagay City – Sinigayan Festival

Kabankalan City – Sinulog Festival

Silay City – Kansilay Festival

San Carlos City – Pintaflores Festival

Talisay City – Minulu-an Festival

Victorias City – Sidlak Kadalag-an Festival

For the municipal category:

Calatrava – Lilas Pandan Festival

Candoni – Tablas Festival

Cauayan – Lubay-Lubay Festival

Hinoba-an – Pagbana-ag Festival

Ilog – Kisi-Kisi Festival

*Isabela – Kinalipay Festival

La Castellana – Bailes de Luces Festival

Manapla – Manang Pula Festival

Moises Padilla – Magayon Hinuptanan Festival

Murcia – Tinabu-ay Festival

Pulupandan – Salapan Festival

Salvador Benedicto – Kali-Kalihan Festival

San Enrique – Bulang-Bulang Festival

Valladolid – Pasundayag Festival

