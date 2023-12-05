LOOK: Missing light plane in Isabela found

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) The missing Piper plane is found by the Philippine Air Force at Casala, San Mariano on December 5

A missing Piper PA-32-300 plane was found by the Philippine Air Force at Casala, San Mariano on Tuesday morning, December 5, according to the Isabela Incident Management Team (IMT).

The plane originally departed from from Cauayan Airport at 9:39 am on November 30. It was supposed to arrive at Palanan Airport, Isabela, at around 10:23 am that same day.

Isabela IMT spokesperson Josh Hapinat said the wreckage was positively identified by Captain Vince Velasco. Velasco and the PAF Sokol crew could not get close to determine the condition of the passengers.

Hapinat said there were accounts of individuals who reported hearing an aircraft engine noise that abruptly stopped. However, ground and aerial search operations have been hampered by the weather since December 1, as thick clouds covered the search area.

Ground rescuers, including PAF parajumper rescue teams, are now proceeding to the crash site.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines earlier said in a statement that the light plane, which carried the pilot and one passenger, is owned by Fliteline Airways and operated by Cyclone Airways. – Rappler.com