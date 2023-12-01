Search on for missing light plane in Isabela

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) On board the small aircraft were the pilot and a lone passenger

MANILA, Philippines – Search and rescue teams have been deployed after a Piper PA-32-300 plane went missing in Isabela, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement on Friday, December 1.

The CAAP said in a statement that the light plane, which carried the pilot and one passenger, is owned by Fliteline Airways and operated by Cyclone Airways.

It was reported missing on Thursday, November 30, after departing from Cauayan Airport at 9:39 am. It was supposed to arrive at Palanan Airport, also in Isabela, at around 10:23 am.

“The last communication of the aircraft with Cauayan Tower was around 9:50 am Thursday morning. Its last known position was the last blip from the aircraft as captured by Flight Radar 24 which is about 29.09 NM east of Cauayan Airport at 10 am,” CAAP said.

The CAAP said that its operations center received a distress message code past 11 am on Thursday, but the Philippine Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center has yet to receive an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) distress alert from the plane.

The CAAP said Cauayan Airport and Tower extended operations until 6 pm on Thursday, opened at 6 am on Friday to activate the search and rescue operations for the missing plane and its passengers.

It added that both military and civilian groups are conducting communication searches for possible sightings of the missing plane.

“CAAP investigators from Aircraft Accident and Inquiry Investigation Board (AAIIB) headed by Romel Ronda and Harry Paradero are now at Cauayan Airport to conduct an investigation,” CAAP said.

Search and rescue teams

The incident command system (ICS), organized by the Palanan Philippine National Police (PNP), was activated at 8 am on Friday. Those involved in the search and rescue operations are police personnel, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

CAAP said that the 32-member PNP team started conducting investigation in Barangay Casala, San Mariano, Isabela while en-route to the possible location of the missing plane.

The Palanan municipal government deployed 44 people to Sitio Dipadsangan, San Mariano, Isabela.

CAAP said that the Maconacon municipal government directed barangay officials and fishermen in their respective areas to relay any new information regarding the incident.

In January, a Cessna plane carrying six people also went missing in Isabela. The wreckage was found in March, with no survivors. – Rappler.com