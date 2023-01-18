Phivolcs lowers Bulusan Volcano to Alert Level 0

Sorsogon's Bulusan Volcano shifts from 'low-level unrest' to 'normalcy,' says Phivolcs on Wednesday, January 18

MANILA, Philippines – Bulusan Volcano’s status was downgraded from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 0, the lowest, on Wednesday evening, January 18.

The volcano in Sorsogon province has shifted from “low-level unrest” to “normalcy,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) announced in a bulletin at 7 pm on Wednesday.

“This means observational parameters have returned to baseline or background levels and no magmatic eruption is foreseen in the immediate future,” said Phivolcs.

In particular, the agency observed the following:

Volcanic earthquakes – none to 5 per day since the first week of December 2022, which “indicates that rock-fracturing processes within the volcano associated with shallow hydrothermal activity have diminished”

Ground deformation – “short-term deflation” of Bulusan’s southern edifice since August 2022

Volcanic gas and heat emission – sulfur dioxide has averaged only 274 tons per day since Alert Level 1 was raised on October 12, 2022

Visual observation of the summit – very weak to weak emission of steam-laden plumes since the second week of November 2022

While Bulusan is now at Alert Level 0, Phivolcs reminded the public that entry into the 4-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone surrounding the volcano should still be avoided.

“Sudden and hazardous” steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, and landslides remain possible.

Bulusan is one of the Philippines’ two dozen active volcanoes. – Rappler.com