Mayon Volcano phreatic eruption triggers 1.2-kilometer-high plume

MAYON VOLCANO. A phreatic eruption occurs at Mayon Volcano in Albay on February 4, 2024.

Phivolcs says Mayon Volcano's phreatic eruption on Sunday, February 4, lasted 4 minutes and 9 seconds

MANILA, Philippines – A phreatic or steam-driven eruption occurred at Mayon Volcano in the province of Albay on Sunday afternoon, February 4.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a Facebook post that the phreatic eruption began at 4:37 pm and lasted 4 minutes and 9 seconds.

The eruption triggered a plume that was 1,200 meters or 1.2 kilometers high.

It also “generated a booming sound, rockfall, [and] pyroclastic density currents” or PDCs, which are made up of fragmented volcanic particles, gases, and ash that travel down volcanic slopes at high speeds.

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 2 since December 8, 2023. It was downgraded to that level after easing to a “moderate level of unrest.”

Phivolcs previously warned that sudden phreatic eruptions may still occur.

Entry into the 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone surrounding Mayon remains prohibited. – Rappler.com