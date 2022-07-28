Rappler Recap: Gov’t plan to restore heritage buildings damaged by earthquake

The government's cultural and heritage agencies hold a press conference on steps they are taking to address earthquake damage to historic churches and houses

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada summarizes a press conference on how the government will address the recent Luzon earthquake’s damage to heritage churches, houses, and other buildings.

The press conference on Thursday, July 28, was held by National Commission for Culture and the Arts Chairperson Rene Escalante at the Manila Metropolitan Theater.

It was held in the wake of shocking videos of how the magnitude 7 earthquake took out chunks from historic structures such as the Bantay Bell Tower and the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church, among others.

Watch this Rappler Recap to know the latest. – Rappler.com