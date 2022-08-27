At least 1 hurt as RO-RO catches fire in Batangas

Starlite Ferries says all passengers and crew are safe and accounted for, but the Philippine Coast Guard is verifying if there are still two missing passengers

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – A passenger roll on roll off (RO-RO) vessel caught fire one nautical mile away from the Batangas Anchorage Area in Sta. Rita, Batangas, late Friday afternoon, August 26.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Batangas Commander Captain Victorino Ronaldo Acosta said 73 people have been rescued as of 7 pm on Friday, including a 44-year-old woman who was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The vessel left Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, at around 3 pm and was scheduled to arrive in Batangas at around 5:30 p.m.

Based on the PCG’s initial report, 87 individuals were on board the MV Starlite Asia Phililpines: 49 passengers and 38 crew members. All crew members and 47 passengers had been accounted for, it said.

Acosta said that two were still allegedly missing based on their official count. Of the 49 passengers, 44 were staying in a hotel, two went home, one was in the hospital, and two were allegedly missing. Six out of the 38 crew members were also not listed.

The PCG said in a statement on its official Facebook page on Saturday morning, August 27, that according to the joint team composed of the PCG, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and Special Operations Unit-Southern Tagalog, authorities were still verifying the case of the two allegedly missing passengers.

“Ito ay dahil may posibilidad na na-rescue na sila at agad na umuwi bago ang isinagawang documentation, o kaya naman ay nadoble sa listahan ang kanilang pangalan (This is because of the possibility that they were immediately rescued and they went home prior to the documentation, or their names appeared twice on the list),” the PCG said.

Starlite Ferries said in a statement on Friday that all 40 passengers and 33 crew onboard are safe and accounted for.

The company also committed to cooperate in the investigation of the fire.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of fire. – Rappler.com