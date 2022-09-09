Marcos on Queen Elizabeth: She exemplified great dignity, commitment, devotion

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, October 19, 2021. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, September 9, joined world leaders in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth, saying the world just “lost a true figure of majesty.”

“It is with profound sadness that we receive the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral Castle yesterday evening. She exemplified to the world a true monarch’s great dignity, commitment to duty, and devotion to all those in her realm,” said Marcos on his Facebook page.

Marcos acknowledged the thousands of Filipinos based in the United Kingdom, who had the Queen as the head of state of their host country.

“We, together with many Filipinos living and working in England, though not subjects of the Queen, have found ourselves having developed a great sense of affection for her as a Queen, as mother, and as a grandmother,” the President said.

There are around 158,000 Filipinos living in the United Kingdom as of June 2021, according to British government data.

“The world has lost a true figure of majesty in what she demonstrated throughout her life and throughout her reign as Queen,” Marcos said.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died in her summer home in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, September 8, according to Buckhingham Palace. Following her death, her son Prince Charles ascends to the throne as King.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez also expressed condolences over the Queen’s death on Friday.

“I join the Filipino nation in offering our heartfelt and deep sympathies to the Royal Family, the government and the people of Great Britain on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II,” said Romualdez.

Romualdez said the Queen “served as an inspiration” to generations of public servants across the world.

“We will remember her as a gentle, yet solid rock of stability who exhibited grace and decency in performing her duty in times of crisis,” said Romualdez.

“Her name will never be forgotten, and her memories as a great monarch will remain etched in our hearts forever,” he added.”

The Philippines and the United Kingdom established formal diplomatic relations on July 4, 1946.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III also expressed his condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.

“Her Majesty was more than a queen, she was a symbol of power, stability and, most of all, women empowerment. Her accession to the throne in 1952 was celebrated by the whole world and served as an inspiration to women leaders around the world. Her 70-year reign included the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the UK and the Philippines, for which the Filipino people are very grateful,” Pimentel said.

“During her reign, Her Majesty had never failed to value and recognize many times the works and the virtues of our fellow Filipinos working and living in the UK. She had built a legacy that will be remembered beyond her lifetime,” he added. – Rappler.com