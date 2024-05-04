King Charles and UK royals to relinquish dozens of patronages

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROYALS. Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla are presented with the Coronation Roll, an official record of their Coronation, by the Clerk of the Crown in Chancery, at Buckingham Palace, central London, Britain May 1, 2024.

LONDON, United Kingdom – King Charles and other senior British royals are to relinquish patronages of almost 200 charities and organizations after a review of their association with more than 1,000 groups, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, May 4.

The review was launched following the death of Queen Elizabeth to examine all the charities and bodies to which she, Charles, and his wife Queen Camilla were connected, either as a president or patron.

Elizabeth was patron of 492 organizations, while Charles was affiliated to 441, and Camilla 100. Following the assessment, just over 830 have been retained by the king and queen, or passed to other members of the royal family.

Organizations are able to apply to have a royal patron who in return can provide publicity for their work and help their achievements to be widely recognized.

Among those that will retain their royal connection include the Royal British Legion, the largest armed forces charity, the Dogs Trust, the Jockey Club, and the Wildlife Trusts, a grassroots nature organization.

“His majesty has consistently demonstrated foresight, courage and leadership as he has helped communities, charities and businesses grapple with the challenges and opportunities inherent in living more sustainably and in harmony with nature,” said Craig Bennett, Chief Executive of the Wildlife Trusts.

“It is therefore a great honour that His Majesty has agreed to continue with his patronage.”

Conclusions of the review will be shared among the relevant organizations this week, which marks the first anniversary of Charles and Camilla’s coronation, the palace said. – Rappler.com