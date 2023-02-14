Marcos gets ‘very good’ satisfaction rating in end 2022 – SWS

SIGNED. Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr waits for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, on November 21, 2022.

Marcos has the same ratings in the October 2022 version of the SWS survey

MANILA, Philippines – By the end of 2022 and his first six months in office, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. got a “very good” or +68 net satisfaction rating, according to a non-commissioned survey released only recently by the Social Weather Stations.

The survey was conducted from December 10 to 14 but made public on Monday, February 14 – or two months after respondents were surveyed.

Marcos’ December 2022 ratings showed an increase in gross satisfaction (from 71% in October 2022 to 75% in December 2022), a drop in gross undecided (21% prior to 18% in December 2022), and a negligible one percentage point drop in gross dissatisfaction (from 8% to 7% in December 2022).

The President’s net satisfaction rating, or the percentage of those satisfied minus the percentage of those unsatisfied, went up from +63 in October to +68 in December 2022.

Over 1,200 Filipino adults were surveyed via face-to-face interviews around the country, with 300 respondents from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, respectively.

Sample error margins are at +/- 2.8% for national figures and +/-5.7% for regional percentages.

According to the SWS, respondents were asked: “Maaari po bang pakisabi ninyo kung gaano kayo nasisiyahan o hindi nasisiyahan sa pagganap ng tungkulin ni FERDINAND MARCOS, JR. bilang Presidente ng Pilipinas. Kayo ba ay lubos na nasisiyahan, medyo nasisiyahan, hindi tiyak kung nasisiyahan o hindi, medyo hindi nasisiyahan, lubos na hindi nasisiyahan, o wala pa kayong narinig o nabasa kahit na kailan tungkol kay FERDINAND MARCOS, JR.?”

(Please tell me how satisfied or dissatisfied you are with the performance of FERDINAND MARCOS, JR. as President of the Philippines. Are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, undecided if satisfied or dissatisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, very dissatisfied, or you have not ever heard or read anything about FERDINAND MARCOS, JR.?)

Net satisfaction for Marcos was highest in Mindanao (“excellent” at +72), very good in Balance Luzon (at +68), the Visayas (+67), and Metro Manila (at +65).

Rural areas that were surveyed gave him an “excellent” satisfaction rating at +74 while urban areas said he was “very good” at +62.

Men who were surveyed also seemed to rate Marcos higher, giving him a “excellent” at +70 compared to women who gave him a “very good” at +65.

Marcos also rated highest or “excellent” among 25-44 year-olds and non-elementary and junior high graduates.

His rating was at “very good” among 18-24-year-olds and those 45-years-old and above, and among elementary graduates and college graduates, based on the survey.

Marcos won in May 2022 as the first majority-elected president since 1986, or when democracy was restored in the Philippines after the ouster of his namesake and father, the deposed dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Marcos led preference polls practically throughout the 2022 campaign period. He won under a coalition that saw two powerful and controversial political clans join power: the Marcoses of Ilocos and the Dutertes of Mindanao. – Rappler.com