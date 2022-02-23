Mayors recommend downgrade to Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila

Manila residents troop to the Justo Lukban Elementary School to get vaccinated with COVID-19 booster shots on January 4, 2022, after the Manila LGU announced that it will only allow movement outside of residence to vaccinated individuals under Alert level 3. Rappler

The unanimous recommendation by the mayors will still be subject for approval of the Interagency Task Force (IATF)

MANILA, Philippines – All 17 mayors of the National Capital Region (NCR) recommended dropping the alert level status of the metropolis to the lowest, the head of their policy-making body said on Wednesday, February 23.

“We had a meeting Tuesday night with NCR mayors. It was a unanimous decision, our recommendation to the Interagency Task Force (IATF) is to downgrade the alert level status to number 1 starting March 1,” Metro Manila Council (MMC) chairman Edwin Olivarez said in Filipino in a television interview with TV5.

Olivarez said the decision was based on numerous factors, such as the improving risk classification of Metro Manila, its decreasing health care utilization rate, less than 5% positivity rate, and high COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

The MMC’s recommendation will be discussed by the IATF on Thursday.

Under Alert Level 1, intrazonal and interzonal movement shall be allowed regardless of age and comorbidities.

“All establishments, persons, or activities, are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or venue/seating capacity provided it is consistent with minimum public health standards; provided further, that face to face classes for basic education shall be subject to prior approval of the Office of the President,” the December 2021 IATF resolution read.

Olivarez called the possible shift to Alert Level 1 “the new normal.”

Philippine health officials have begun laying the groundwork of what an endemic state for COVID-19 might look like, although health experts caution it’s a state that is still difficult to achieve for now.

The Department of Health said that COVID-19 can be considered endemic – like dengue, tuberculosis, and measles – once “cases are stable, predictable, the constant presence of virus is there, and there is equilibrium between immunity of population and transmission of the disease.”

Some experts have raised concerns over the potential shift to Alert Level 1. They said vaccination thresholds set at 80% of the elderly population and at least 70% for the general population are not nearly enough to protect the country’s health systems in case the Philippines grapples with yet another coronavirus surge. – Rappler.com