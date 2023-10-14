Agham, BIR roads renamed after former senator Miriam Santiago

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL FIRE. Sen Miriam Defensor Santiago goes on the offensive and grills Janet Napoles during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Thursday, November 7. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler

After spending 18 years championing progressive laws as a senator, Miriam Santiago tried for the presidency a third time in 2016 with then-senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as her running mate

MANILA, Philippines – The feisty former senator Miriam Defensor Santiago now has a road named in her honor.

Agham Road and BIR Road in Quezon City have been renamed Senator Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. allowed the bill to lapse into law.

Senator Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue stretches from North Avenue into Quezon Avenue and then up to East Avenue in Quezon City.

The measure was first passed by the House of Representatives on March 21 this year, and then by the Senate on August 14. Although the bill does not have the President’s signature, it lapsed into law since Marcos did not act on it 30 days after it was passed to his office.

The law will take effect 15 days after its publication. The Department of Works and Highways is then expected to issue the “necessary rules, orders and circulars to implement” the name change within 60 days after it takes effect.

A recipient of the the Quezon Service Cross and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for government service, Santiago was known for having served in all three branches of the government.

Santiago served as a senator for three terms for a total of 18 years, beginning in 1995. As a senator, she authored several progressive laws, including the Reproductive Health Act of 2012, Climate Change Act of 2009, and the Magna Carta of Women. She also publicly supported allowing divorce in the Philippines and fought for more than a decade to have the Senate pass an anti-political dynasty law.

Santiago tried for the country’s top position a third time with then-senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as her running mate.

Santiago died at the age of 71 on September 29, 2016, after a battle with lung cancer. (READ: Senators: Miriam a big loss, ‘best president we never had’) – Rappler.com