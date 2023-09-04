1 dead, 113 displaced as houses collapse in Valenzuela due to continuous rain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COLLAPSED. Several houses in Valenzuela City collapsed due to persistent rain on September 3, 2023.

The incident happened along the transmission lines of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, says Valenzuela City.

MANILA, Philippines – One person died and at least 28 families or 113 individuals were displaced after their houses collapsed due to continuous heavy rain in Barangay Ugong and Barangay Mapulang Lupa in Valenzuela City, on Sunday, September 3.

The fatality, aged 65, sustained a rib fracture and was initially admitted to the Valenzuela Medical Center. He was transferred on Monday, September 4, to the Philippine Orthopedic Hospital where he died.

Play Video

The city government pledged to cover his hospitalization fees and provide burial assistance.

Meanwhile, 23 families are temporarily sheltered at Mapulang Lupa 3S Center and Ugong Old Barangay Hall while the five other families moved to their relatives’ homes.

According to the Valenzuela City government, the incident happened along the transmission lines of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

The Valenzuela Office of the Building Official has recommended the relocation of the affected residents. Ten homeowners are expected to move to the city’s relocation site in Disiplina Village Lingunan next week once their units are cleaned and basic utilities are installed.

Mayor Wes Gatchalian said that the affected families will each receive P10,000. He also asked the NGCP to provide assistance to the affected families.

Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning, but will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, according to the state weather bureau.– Rappler.com