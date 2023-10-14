LIST: Schools shifting online due to October 16 transport strike

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Due to the nationwide transport strike scheduled on Monday, October 16, some schools in Metro Manila announced that they will be shifting to online classes.
The strike will be led by transport group Manibela. They are protesting the December 31 deadline for the mandatory jeepney franchise consolidation.
Below are the schools which have announced their shift to online classes:
- Adamson University
- Ateneo de Manila University
- De La Salle University
- Far Eastern University
- Lyceum of the Philippines University Manila
- Manila Tytana Colleges
- National University Fairview
- National University Philippines
- Our Lady of Fatima University
- UERM Memorial Medical Center
- University of the East
- University of Santo Tomas
