LIST: Schools shifting online due to October 16 transport strike

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The strike will be led by transport group Manibela, which says they are protesting the December 31 deadline for the mandatory jeepney franchise consolidation

MANILA, Philippines – Due to the nationwide transport strike scheduled on Monday, October 16, some schools in Metro Manila announced that they will be shifting to online classes.

The strike will be led by transport group Manibela. They are protesting the December 31 deadline for the mandatory jeepney franchise consolidation.

Below are the schools which have announced their shift to online classes:

Refresh this page for updates. – Rappler.com