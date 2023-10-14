Metro Manila
Metro Manila
education in the Philippines

LIST: Schools shifting online due to October 16 transport strike

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIST: Schools shifting online due to October 16 transport strike

Shutterstock

The strike will be led by transport group Manibela, which says they are protesting the December 31 deadline for the mandatory jeepney franchise consolidation

MANILA, Philippines – Due to the nationwide transport strike scheduled on Monday, October 16, some schools in Metro Manila announced that they will be shifting to online classes.

The strike will be led by transport group Manibela. They are protesting the December 31 deadline for the mandatory jeepney franchise consolidation.

Below are the schools which have announced their shift to online classes:

Refresh this page for updates. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Metro Manila transportation

online education

public transportation