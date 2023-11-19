LIST: Schools shifting online due to November 20 transport strike

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STRIKE. Commuters queue and wait for public transport along Commonwealth Avenue in Philcoa during the morning rush hour as the nationwide transport strike called by the group Manibela begins on October 16, 2023.

Several schools in Metro Manila announce the suspension of face-to-face classes due to the November 20 transport strike

MANILA, Philippines – With a looming transport strike on Monday, November 20, some universities have already shifted from face-to-face to online classes starting on that day.

The strike will be led by transport group PISTON. They are protesting the December 31 deadline for individual jeepney operators to consolidate. (READ: As deadline looms, jeepney drivers must consolidate or retrain for another job)

Below are the schools which have so far announced a shift to online classes:

The suspensions come even as Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III emphasized that the transport strike will have practically “no impact.” Given the small effect of the the three previous transport strikes this year, he doesn’t advise schools to suspend classes.

“Practically, wala hong impact yung sinasabi nilang transport holiday or strike. In Metro Manila, we have identified seven to eight routes. Kung ako po ang tatanong ninyo, hindi ko po ire-recommenda ang pagsuspindi ng klase or ang pagsuspindi ng pasok,” Guadiz said during a press conference on November 16.

(There will be practically no impact due to what they call a transport holiday or strike. In Metro Manila, we have identified seven to eight routes. If you ask me, I don’t recommend the suspension of classes.) – Rappler.com