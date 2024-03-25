Visita Iglesia suggestions in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catholic devotees welcome the image of Jesus Christ at the San Felipe Neri Church in Mandaluyong City, as lay ministers bless palms of the faithful, on March 24, 2024, Palm Sunday.

Staying in Metro Manila for the long weekend? Here's a quick guide to Catholic Churches in the metropolis you can include in your Visita Iglesia list

MANILA, Philippines – Visita Iglesia (visiting churches) is a practice of piety by Filipino Roman Catholics of visiting seven churches during Holy Week as part of their meditation on the Passion of Jesus Christ.

It usually starts after the Mass of the Last Supper on Holy Thursday evening. Catholic Churches set aside an Altar of Repose for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament during this time.

In some churches the vigil for the Blessed Sacrament lasts till midnight. Others have all-nighters with round-the-clock prayer vigils until noon of Good Friday.

For those not joining the usual exodus going out-of-town and instead opt to remain in the metropolis, here are some churches you can include in your Visita Iglesia list.

Manila

Makati

Mandaluyong

San Juan

Quezon City