Afternoon rain showers provide respite for Cagayan de Oro amid sweltering heat

WHEN RAIN IS OK. Commuters and residents of Cagayan de Oro welcome the second rainy afternoon in the city in a week on Thursday, March 30.

Cagayan de Oro's temperatures hit a high of 31°C and a low of 24°C, among the top 10 lowest temperatures recorded across the country on March 30

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – After days of scorching heat due to the dry season, residents in Cagayan de Oro welcomed the second afternoon of rainfall this week, providing a brief respite from the sweltering temperatures.

On Wednesday, and again on Thursday, March 29-30, rain showers swept across the city, cooling the air and providing some relief to Kagay-anons who have complained of the heat.

The state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) attributed the rainfall to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa said the temperatures in the city hit a high of 31°C and a low of 24°C, among the top 10 lowest temperatures recorded across the country on Thursday.

Julius Huerbana, a store owner in Barangay Indahag, said he was glad to see the two consecutive rainy afternoons, saying it provided a welcome relief from the oppressive heat that started earlier this month.

“Last week, I felt like I was going to melt while commuting from my residence to Cogon Market,” he said.

Construction worker Jason Batallones welcomed the two rainy afternoons because they have been working on a roofing project.

“I hope this rainy streak will continue until the weekend. It’s nice to work on roofs when it’s raining. Aside from the fact that the heat during the days before the afternoon rain came was scorching, it would be easier for us to know if there are leaks in the shingles,” he said in Bisaya.

But not everyone was exactly thrilled with the rain showers. Emma Villafuerte, a resident of Barangay Camaman-an, the two consecutive afternoons of light rain haven’t helped dry her laundry.

“I was expecting a sunny week like last week. How will my laundry dry now?” she said. – Rappler.com

Cong Corrales is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.