BARMM’s Ramadan lights festival offers a vibe of peace

RAMADAN LIGHTS. The Bangsamoro Government Complex in Cotabato City lights up on the night Ramadan started on Tuesday, March 12. Ferdinandh Cabrera/Rappler

It's not only Muslims flocking to visit and enjoy the night scenery at the BARMM regional center – Christians and indigenous peoples sectors also come to celebrate the Festival of Lights and indulge in the night market food

COTABATO, Philippines – A colorful and festive mood permeates the atmosphere as various lights and Arabic musical beats illuminate the surroundings of the Bangsamoro Government Complex (BGC). Adding to the ambiance is the food bazaar from the trade fair just opposite the regional center of the region in Cotabato City.

But it’s not only Muslims flocking to visit and enjoy the night scenery – Christians and indigenous peoples sectors also come to celebrate the Festival of Lights and indulge in the night market food.

Ricarla Mangitngit, a third-year business administration student, said she wanted to experience the vibes of Ramadan lights and sounds on its opening night and savor the night food sold at the Ramadan Trade Fair area.

“It really sends good vibes, and of course, to have a taste of the food offered here,” she said.

Abdul Khayer Mamalimping, the leader of a youth organization advocating for marginalized sectors and promoting youth involvement in community service and rehabilitation, was with his 30 other peers who joined the opening of Ramadan Light 2024 in the BGC complex.

“It’s not only Muslims who participate but also Christians and IPs. It’s nice to see that we are all for one, not counting any race or religion. The light is a symbol of peace here,” he said.

BARMM’s Ramadan Light Festival takes center stage at night after the break of the fast and tarawih (prayer). It is only open from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, following a curfew observance.

Parents with their children, relatives, and friends come to take advantage of the vibrant evening the place has to offer during Ramadan.

The BARMM Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (MTIT), said the trade fair offers good opportunities for small business players.

“This will help our local producers and entrepreneurs by providing them with a venue for promoting and selling their respective halal foods, products, and services,” according to Minister Abuamri Tadik.

“Ramadan is the month of patience and reunification. The event aims to create a welcoming space for individuals of all backgrounds to come together, share in the festivities, and foster a sense of togetherness,” he said.

BARMM Parliament Member Baileng Mantawil and her women’s group conducted a Ramadan Mobile Market in Tamontaka 1, where they distributed free raw food for the less fortunate Muslims in the city.

“Since it’s Women’s Month and falls during Ramadan, we opted to spend our resources on this noble food distribution instead of spending on seminars, conferences, or exhibits,” she said.

In Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur, the Islamic World Relief (IWR) led the Ramadan Food Distribution. More than 500 families from underserved communities in hard-to-reach areas in the villages of Bagoenged and Kudal initially received food packs on the first day of distribution, according to Zaynab Ampatuan, IWR communications officer.

The Ramadan packs comprise 50 kilograms of rice, two kilos of sugar, a kilo of native coffee, two liters of cooking oil, six cans of halal corned beef, three kilos of beans, two kilos of flour, and noodles.

In Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, free food for breaking the fast are offered at Masjid Raayat Mosque.

Meanwhile, in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte, the local government led by Mayor Zohria Bansil Guro collaborated with Muslim religious leaders for mobile and community visitations after every night prayer to strengthen their religious faith, targeting most of the youth.

“Instead of organizing game ball events at night, we took the opportunity of Ramadan for spiritual reflection and faith enhancement, and we enjoin our religious leaders to visit communities for these religious missions,” Guro said.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, in his Ramadan statement, reminisced about the milestones in the Bangsamoro struggle in Mindanao.

“We are faced again with new kinds of challenges requiring new forms of Jihad and struggle. We need Allah’s guidance and assistance as we try to find solutions to problems of governance, poverty and security. We hope to find again the requisite patience, forbearance and wisdom as we fast in this month of Ramadhan,” read part of his Ramadan message.

He added, “We pray that the Almighty Allah will accept all our prayers amidst hardships and struggles. May this month of Ramadhan bring us closer to Him and lead us towards sharing more love and respect to others regardless of religion, ethnicity, and stations in life.”

Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam, is the most sacred month for Muslims around the world. During this month, Muslims are required to abstain from food, water, and sexual activities, among other things, from sunrise to sunset each day. The practice aims to enhance the self-control of believers and to direct their attention toward the plight of the needy. – Rappler.com