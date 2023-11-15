Hundreds of BARMM vice mayors, councilors meet in Davao to strengthen collaboration

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAVAO GATHERING. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim at the start of the 1st BARMM Local Legislative Assembly in Davao City on Tuesday, November 14.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urges BARMM's vice mayors, councilors to 'explore various collaborations that will improve the socio-economic condition of the Bangsamoro people'

DAVAO, Philippines – Hundreds of vice mayors and councilors throughout the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are in Davao City to improve their respective legislative work and ensure that local pieces of legislation align with regional and national laws.

Organizers of the 1st BARMM Local Legislative General Assembly said some 301 vice mayors and councilors came for the two-day gathering, which started on Tuesday, November 14.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graced the occasion before his official trip to the United States, emphasizing the crucial role of legislators in advancing the BARMM agenda.

Marcos urged the local legislators to “explore various collaborations that will improve the socio-economic condition of the Bangsamoro people” and assess the challenges in the implementation of the law that created the special Muslim-majority region.

He said the Davao gathering of local officials in the BARMM to collaborate was “crucial not only for BARMM but also for the entire Republic of the Philippines.”

Marcos said he never recognized Mindanao as a problem, pointing out that whatever problem there is in Mindanao is a Philippine problem.

BARMM officials said the regional and local officials met to determine their common thrusts, priorities, and agenda, and to align all these with the national government’s policies.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim said the regional and local officials share a commitment to empowering the local legislative bodies to be active partners of the national and regional governments in fostering sustainable peace and development by providing sound and quality public policy formulation support and services.

Ebrahim said all efforts should be to push for peaceful and progressive communities “parallel and aligned with the efforts of the Bangsamoro and the national government.”

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbio said the BARMM is currently in the stage of institution building. He expressed his willingness to hear from legislators to provide a seat in the governance institutions of the region.

Sinarimbo told the local officials, “Let us also take this opportunity to converse about how best we can bring your expertise and your unique insights into your respective communities to contribute to shaping institutions in the Bangsamoro government where you provide inputs, or even better, what institutions may be created where you can be participants so we can further enrich the discourse, laws, and policies generated at the regional government.”

Cotabato City Vice Mayor Joharie Butch Abu said local officials in the BARMM have become more informed about the powers and authority of the local legislators, revenue collections, and the budgeting process.

Vice Mayor Zihan Mangudadatu of Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur, said she wanted to strengthen her town government’s work for women’s protection during armed conflicts and provide wider opportunities for women and mothers in distress.

Another vice mayor, Dayang Sahali of Panglima Sugala in Tawi-Tawi, said she wanted to strengthen local laws for environmental protection and waste management on her island.

“Our roles were emphasized to push better for the agenda of the Bangsamoro region that will bring economic development later,” said Vice Mayor Omar Samama of Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.” – Rappler.com