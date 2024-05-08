UP-Mindanao bares medicine, other new programs in Davao by 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The new course offerings are part of UP-Mindanao's broader strategy to increase its students from 1,400 to 5,000 by 2029

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao announced its plan on Tuesday, May 7, to launch a range of new degree programs, including a medicine course, in Davao City as it implements a more inclusive admission policy.

The move aims to bolster educational opportunities in Mindanao and address pressing regional and national needs.

UP-Mindanao announced its Doctor of Medicine (MD) program in Davao beginning in 2025, which will make it the first state university to offer the course in the city in Southern Mindanao.

In a statement, UP said the initiative is particularly geared towards addressing the critical shortage of physicians, especially in regions like the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which has one of the lowest doctor-to-population ratios in the country.

Aside from the MD program, UP-Mindanao also plans to introduce new courses in Civil Engineering, Associate in Entrepreneurship, and two Master of Science (MS) offerings.

The MS programs in Quantitative Methods and Modelling, as well as Biology, are tailored to meet industry demands and enhance the skill sets of graduates in relevant disciplines.

The new course offerings are part of UP-Mindanao’s broader strategy to increase student enrollment from 1,400 to 5,000 by 2029. The thrust, dubbed the “Road to 5,000 Students,” seeks to bolster the campus’s academic offerings while catering to the growing demand for skilled professionals in Mindanao.

UP also announced that it will revamp its admission policies, with a focus on inclusivity to facilitate broader access to quality education. This includes increasing the number of testing centers administering the UP College Admission Test (UPCAT) and accommodating manually accomplished application forms in areas with limited internet access.

UP President Angelo Jimenez, who hails from the Caraga region, said the initiatives would address regional disparities and promote equitable access to education.

Jimenez said, “UP has a mandate of public service, so here in Mindanao, we hope to build local capacities and expertise in order to have the greatest impact on long-term development.” –Rappler.com