Brawner: Militants caught soldiers off guard during deadly Lanao del Norte strike

Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. (right) and Major General Jose Maria Cuerpo III visit a soldier wounded in a February 18 encounter in Lanao del Norte, at the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro.

'The troops miscalculated. Proper techniques, tactics, and procedures were not followed,' says Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Dawlah Islamiyah militants managed to creep up within 20 meters of the soldiers from the 44th Infantry Battalion, dealing a heavy blow to government forces in their fight against extremists in Mindanao.

The military said six soldiers were killed while four others were wounded in the ensuing clash with the militants in Barangay Ramain, Munai town in Lanao del Norte, on Sunday, February 18.

Three militants were also killed in the ensuing gun battles as responding scout rangers tried to reinforce the beleaguered soldiers and extricate the casualties.

Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said Wednesday, February 21, that the army unit that was caught in the brunt of the fighting did not observe proper “techniques, tactics, and procedures” that resulted in the loss of lives.

“May miscalculation ang tropa. Hindi nasunod ang techniques, tactics, and procedures,” Brawner said.

(The troops miscalculated. Proper techniques, tactics, and procedures were not followed.)

The military said the 15-man team along with two other scout ranger units were hunting the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute group responsible for the December 3 bombing of Mindanao State University.

A military officer who declined to be identified said the team was led by a young officer who was new to the rugged terrain of Munai town.

“The team rested after their long hike, and they failed to spread out as they should have. The militants who were shadowing them took advantage of that mistake,” the officer said.

He said the militants crept to almost 20 meters and laid out deadly fire at the unsuspecting soldiers.

Major General Gabriel Viray III, commander of the Army’s 1st Division, said three scout ranger teams were sent to reinforce the beleaguered soldiers and extricate the casualties.

Brawner went to the 1st ID headquarters in Camp Sang-an, Labangan town in Zamboanga del Sur to pay respects to the six soldiers killed in the fighting on Wednesday.

He later hopped to Kampo Ranao in Marawi City and was given a briefing by Army 103rd Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Yeger Rey Barroquillo Jr.

“We should not be disheartened by this. We should continue the hunt against the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute group,” Brawner told reporters in Cagayan de Oro.

He said he would not relieve Barroquillo of his command but would continue supporting him in the hunt against the militants.

“I am giving him another chance to prove his worth,” Brawner said.

Brawner said they considered the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute group as a spent force with only 40 militants operating in the boundaries of Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte.

He said the hunt against the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group started after the bombing at the Mindanao State University. The soldiers were able to kill 18 militants so far, including the alleged mastermind, Khadafi Mimbesa, also known as “Engineer.” – Rappler.com