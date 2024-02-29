Butuan honors tricycle driver who returned envelope of cash to passenger

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HONEST DRIVER. Tricycle driver Delfin Au00f1ora Jr., seen in a screenshot from DXBC-RMN Butuan video, receives praise and honors from the local government for returning P300,000 left behind by a passenger in Butuan City. In the background is a tricycle against the regional center of the Caraga region.

Tricycle driver Delfin Añora Jr. says he was taught to be honest, and his faith in God compelled him to return the money

BUTUAN, Philippines – Honesty has proven to be the best policy for a tricycle driver in Butuan City. After returning P300,000 in cash left by a passenger on his tricycle during his daily route, he received praise and was recognized by the city government for the commendable act.

Delfin Añora Jr., a senior citizen from Barangay Baan Riverside, Butuan, handed over a red envelope containing the money along with documents to local broadcaster DXBC-Radio Mindanao Network, on Monday, February 26.

“While I was driving, [the driver of] a bao-bao (tricycle) that was behind me approached and informed me that an envelope had fallen at the backseat of my tricycle. I stopped to look into it and discovered that it contained cash, so I rushed immediately here,” Añora told DXBC in Bisaya.

He said he was taught to be honest, and his faith in God compelled him to return the money.

“If God gives it, it’s rightfully ours, but if not, we should not take it, as only God knows what he will reward us with,” he added.

The radio station’s manager, Ramil Bangues, said the owner, a resident of Barangay Obrero, claimed the lost cash as soon as they called him up about the find. The passenger’s contact information was found in the documents.

“That cash is part of his retirement pay. He just retired as a government employee,” Bangues said.

Later that day, during Bangues’ evening radio program, a listener offered to give the honest tricycle driver P5,000, and another listener pledged to donate a sack of rice.

On Wednesday, February 28, the city council passed a resolution, authored by Butuan Councilor Cherry Busa, “commending Delfin Añora Jr., a Butuanon tricycle driver, for his exemplary and admirable character of honesty, demonstrated in his return of a misplaced red envelope, duly expressing the appreciation of the city government of Butuan through an honorary reward commensurate with his act, worthy of emulation by every citizen of the city.”

Councilor John Gil Unay Sr., who chairs the city council’s committee on franchises and licenses, said he would propose the creation of an ordinance to automatically grant financial incentives for such commendable acts by public utility vehicle drivers in the city.

“I am glad that the driver returned the money and showed that humanity is not yet lost; there are still good people in our society,” Unay said.

It was not the first time that a tricycle driver in Butuan has been recognized by the city government for his honesty. In May 2021, tricycle driver Jervin Udarte Abuzo went to the City Information Office of Butuan to return a bag left by one of his passengers, containing P20,000 and important documents. – Rappler.com

Ivy Marie Mangadlao is a community journalist writing for Mindanews and an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow for 2023-2024.