Court acquits 1 suspect in Kidapawan broadcaster’s murder

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Regional Trial Court Branch 16 in Davao City acquitted one of the three suspects in the murder of Kidapawan City Broadcaster Eduardo Dizon due to the failure of the prosecution to substantiate the suspect’s involvement in the case.

Judge Emmanuel Carpio on Friday, March 8, acquitted Sotero “Jun” Jacolbe as the prosecution failed to prove that he participated in the killing of Dizon.

Lawyer Vicente Andiano, one of the Jacolbe’s counsels, told reporters in a news conference, “The prosecution failed to establish the guilt of the accused by proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and the court acquits Jacolbe of the crime of murder.”

Dizon, 58, a radio commentator for Brigada News FM in Kidapawan City, was driving his car on his way home when he was ambushed on July 10, 2019.

“The truth has finally come out. I am vindicated,” Jacolbe said during the same news conference on Friday.

Jacolbe was charged before the court on September 18, 2019, but voluntarily surrendered to authorities after his warrant of arrest was out. He was granted temporary freedom after posting a bail bond on December 17, 2019, and resumed his work as a broadcaster.

On Friday, Jacolbe told reporters that he was still confused as to why he was dragged into the case.

With Jacolbe’s acquittal, two suspects – Dante Tabusares, the coordinator of the KAPA (Kabus Padatuon) Community Ministry International, and a certain Junell Jane Andagkit Poten – remain scot-free. – Rappler.com

